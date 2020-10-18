OTTUMWA — There were just four new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Wapello County between Saturday and Sunday, according to state data.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, active cases of the virus upped to 66 in Wapello County as of 10 a.m. Sunday.
There were four new cases reported in Monroe, two in Van Buren, one in Appanoose, one in Davis, and one in Jefferson.
The 14-day positivity rate, out of the Courier's coverage area, remained highest in Monroe County a 19%. It was 12.1% in Van Buren, 7.7% in Davis, 7.4% in Appanoose, 7.1% in Wapello and 7% in Jefferson.
Statewide, there were 915 new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported with two new deaths. There were 4,797 new individuals tested and 309 new recoveries. State data reports 23,753 active cases in Iowa.
The top-five counties in terms of growth were Polk (81), Scott (64), Dubuque (62), Linn (58) and Woodbury (47).
Hospitalizations remained at near-record levels Sunday. In Iowa, with 475 hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 108 patients in an intensive care unit. There were 84 new admissions in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.