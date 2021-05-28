OTTUMWA — State data show that nearly 43% of Iowans have received all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In the week ending Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 70,989 doses were administered to Iowans. That led to 42,886 more Iowans receiving all required COVID-19 vaccination shots.
It takes two weeks from completing a vaccination series before an individual is considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
As of Friday, state data showed that 1,348,635 Iowans had completed their vaccination series, or about 42.7% of the state’s total population.
As vaccinations continue to creep up, new cases reported are down. Iowa added 894 new cases in the last week, an average of about 127 per day.
There were 19 deaths in that period, increasing the state’s pandemic death toll to 6,053. None of the new deaths were in the Courier’s coverage area.
In the last week, Wapello County added eight new cases while Davis added four, Jefferson three, Appanoose two, Monroe two and Van Buren two.
Jefferson County leads the area in vaccinations with 33.7% of its population receive both doses, or 6,158 people.
Wapello County ranks 90th in the state with 37% of its population vaccinated, or 11,694 residents.
Since hitting their peak in the state in April soon after all Iowans were declared eligible to receive the vaccine, the number of daily vaccinations have trailed significantly to levels that rival numbers seen earlier this year when supply held back doses.
Hospitalizations statewide as of Friday were down to 111 — levels not seen since April. The number of patients in the intensive care unit was down to 25 Friday, the lowest number on record in state data.
Of those hospitalized, 71 are in the hospital for COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis. The largest age group in the hospital was those aged 18-29-years-old, which make up 26% of the state’s COVID-19 hospitalized population.
Wapello County residents can call Wapello County Public Health at 641-682-5434 or visit wapelloready.org to make a vaccine appointment. Local Hy-Vee stores have appointments available, including for those between the ages of 12 and 17 years old.
Editor’s Note: As daily new cases have decreased, the Ottumwa Courier has discontinued daily COVID-19 updates in print and online. Instead, the Courier plans to produce a weekly story about COVID-19 and vaccinations, unless cases rise to a point to warrant daily reports to return. Data for these weekly reports are collected at 3 p.m. each Friday.