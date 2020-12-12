OTTUMWA — Davis County had more new cases of the coronavirus reported Saturday morning than any other county in the Courier’s coverage area.
Of the 1,940 new cases of the virus in Iowa between Friday and Saturday, 42 of them were in Davis County, according to state data.
There were 18 new cases reported in Wapello, seven in Appanoose, six in Monroe, five in Jefferson and two in Van Buren.
The state reported 11 new deaths, none of them in the Courier’s coverage area.
There were 820 hospitalized as of Saturday morning, down from 833 the previous day. There were 170 in an intensive care unit, down from 175. And there were 125 new admissions in the last 24 hours.