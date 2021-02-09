OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday indicated an additional 47 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Wapello County. It’s the largest single-day increase since early December.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 713 new cases statewide on Tuesday out of 2,940 individuals tested.
There were three new cases in Jefferson, three in Monroe, two in Davis and one in Appanoose.
Iowa reported 5,145 deaths since the pandemic began on Tuesday morning, a 24-hour increase of 35 deaths. One of those deaths was in Van Buren, a male over the age of 80 with pre-existing conditions. It was the county’s 17th pandemic death.
The deaths reported for the first time on Tuesday occurred between Dec. 17 and Feb. 6.
Despite the spike in case growth in Wapello County, the number of active cases went down to 330 due to 57 recoveries that were reported.
Vaccination numbers were unchanged from Monday, with Iowa reporting they’ve distributed 340,032 vaccines. The CDC reported Monday that they’ve provided Iowa with 510,055 doses.
Iowa is the 14th-worst state for the amount of vaccine allocations it has used. The state is fourth-worst out of 50 for share of its population to receive at least one of the two shots required for both approved COVID-19 vaccines to be effective.
There were 327 hospitalized in Iowa as of Tuesday morning, down slightly from the prior day and continuing a downward trend to the lowest hospital usage Iowa has had since late-September.
About 8.5% of tests taken for COVID-19 in the last two weeks in Iowa have returned positive, with the state at its lowest trend for new cases of the coronavirus since August.
The rate in Wapello County held steady at 13.4% on Tuesday. In Monroe County, the rate was down to 13.5%. Experts at the CDC have deemed 5% as a safe rate for community transmission.