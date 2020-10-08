OTTUMWA — The upward trend in coronavirus cases in Iowa continued Thursday, as did the record numbers of hospitalized patients.
There were 1,515 new cases reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health statewide on Thursday. Additionally, 63 new patients were admitted in the last 24 hours, upping the total to 449 currently hospitalized. There’s not been more hospitalized in Iowa since the pandemic began.
In Wapello County, there were five new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported by state data. Local officials Wednesday said just four were hospitalized.
In the most recent White House Coronavirus Task Force for Iowa, Ottumwa and Wapello County dropped from a red zone to a yellow zone.
The report is dated Oct. 4 but released Thursday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. It uses data from Sept. 21-27 to determine status of COVID-19 infections in various areas.
The task force has three zones: red, orange and yellow. Red zones are counties or areas with more than 101 new cases per 100,000 in population and a positivity rate above 10.1%. Orange zones have between 51-100 new cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate between 8-10%. Yellow zones are between 10-50 new cases per 100,000 with a positivity rate between 5-7.9%.
Wapello County saw fewer new cases the week of Sept. 21-27 than it had the week prior. No Courier coverage area counties were in the red zone in this week’s task force report. Appanoose was declared an orange status county, and no counties beside Wapello were in the yellow zone.
Jefferson, Appanoose and Van Buren counties each added four new cases on Thursday. There were two new cases in Monroe and one in Davis.
The Keosauqua Health Care Center, site of a long-term care outbreak in Van Buren County, said Wednesday that one resident who had contracted COVID-19 has died.
In the outbreak, they’ve had 28 residents and 12 employees test positive for the disease.
The 14-day positivity rate continued to grow in Van Buren County, up to 13.8% as of 10 a.m. Thursday.
There were 9,000 new individuals tested for the virus, according to state data. Iowa saw five more die and 933 more recover.
The top-five counties in Iowa in terms of growth were Webster (118), Woodbury (109), Polk (98), Pottawattamie (76) and Sioux (67).