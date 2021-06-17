It’s another weekend full of activity in Wapello County. Events range from fairs and festivals to outdoor movies. Vendors will be celebrating downtown, and a community event Saturday celebrates the new federal holiday of Juneteenth.
1. The Wapello County Fair will be in full swing for the weekend. Friday features a dog show at 1 p.m. and Ninja Experience at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Eldon. The evening is full of country music concerts, featuring Jennifer Handling & Revolution at 6:15 p.m., Tyler Richter & the High Bank Boys at 7:15 p.m., and Christ Janson at 9 p.m. The beer tent will be open throughout the concerts.
Saturday is kids’ day at the fair. An antique tractor show begins the day at 8 a.m. with a fishing contest at 9 a.m. From 10 a.m. to noon, free kids’ events and games will be held. At noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., the Ninja Experience returns. The afternoon is full of contests with the Heartland FFA and open market lamb show at 1 p.m., a pedal pull at 1 p.m., a baby contest at 2 p.m., and golf cart races at 3 p.m. Car races close out the evening and begin at 6:30 p.m.
The fair concludes Sunday with a Red Neck Rally day. The antique tractor show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The FFA beef show kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and will be followed by an open beef show. At 1 p.m., there will be an open and FFA swine show ass well as a free canvas painting for those ages 5-16. The Ninja Experience returns at 1 and 3 p.m., and the Redneck Rally is set for 2 p.m. The day closes out with auctions for chain saw art, quilt and pies at 3:30 p.m.
The fair also feature a chain saw artist, the “Remembering Our Fallen” military memorial, a petting zoo, house of butterflies and Kenny’s Funland Midway each day. For more information about tickets and wristbands for fair events, visit www.wapellocountyfair.com.
2. Main Street Ottumwa is hosting a Downtown is Back festival over the weekend. The event kicked off with a car cruise in Thursday night and continues Friday with a bike night with music by Fast Henry from 6-9 p.m. and a beer garden. The Main Street Paint Crawl returns Friday night as well. The paint-by-number party is $45 per person, and tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/526denj3.
Saturday features the Larry Jarvis Memorial Run with a variety of events available for entry. The 10K levee run begins at 7 a.m., the 5K levee walk/run at 8 a.m., and the Kiwanis Kids Race on Market Street Bridge at 9:30 a.m. A virtual race is also available. To register or view fees and details, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/Ottumwa/OttumwaHabitatforHumanityLeveeRun?fbclid=IwAR2Irw2sSMOi_swwyawRqB7OSzdCLopXqH1svjOZxq9GCH4Xb_IU3F-jGpE. Also on Saturday, the Main Street Garage Sale and Vendor Fair runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the garage sale at 117 E. Main St with vendors along Main Street.
3. Head over to Quincy Place Mall for the opening of Starlite Nights Open Air Cinema. The drive-in/outdoor cinema will be located in the mall parking lot behind the former Herberger’s store with movies showing one weekend per month. Audio will be broadcast by an FM transmitter for those watching from their cars with speakers outside for those who wish to sit in lawn chairs. Concessions will also be available. This month’s movies are “Iron Giant” and “Kung Fu Panda” for family night on Friday and “Caddyshack” and “Animal House” for a more adult evening Saturday. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with movies beginning at dusk. Tickets are $20 per carload and include one pass to Old School Pinball & Arcade and Tee Rex Mini Golf. Advanced tickets can be purchased at https://www.facebook.com/starlitenightsopenaircinema/events.
4. Children are invited to Water Wonders at Pioneer Ridge Nature Area from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s suitable for ages 7-14 with a $30 fee. The daylong camp will feature creek stomp, a canoe voyage and lessons on how to use spin-reel poles and fly-fishing rods while fishing at the pond. Participants should dress to get wet, bring bug spray, sunscreen, hats, sunglasses, water and a sack lunch. Registration is required and can by made by calling 641-682-3091.
5. The American Gothic Performing Arts Festival continues this weekend. From 2-7 p.m. Saturday will be what is to believed to be the first Juneteenth festival in Ottumwa. The community event will be held in the sculpture park at Bridge View Center. Music, dance, art and history of the African and African-American communities will be featured, and a variety of food and shopping vendors will have items for sale.
Then, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, artists will perform an adaptation of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” on the steps of the Ottumwa Public Library. This classic opera has been adapted by Dennis Willhoit, executive artistic director of the festival, with texts from Andrew Porter and Shawn Marie Jeffrey. The performance will be sung in English.
For more information, visit www.americangothicfest.org.