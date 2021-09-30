Fall is in the air with Oktoberfest, football and more. A new event takes train enthusiasts around southeast Iowa, and the Ottumwa Civic Music Associations has a show on its slate.
1. Oktoberfest activities continue this weekend at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park. Brats & Brew serving is open 11 a.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 1, with live entertainment from 5 p.m. to midnight. The kiddie parade is set for 6 p.m. on Church Street (Quincy Place Mall is the rain location). Grand marshals will be Hank Plona and the Indian Hills basketball team. The stein-holding competition is set for 10 p.m. The festival closes out Oct. 2 with the main parade featuring the Parade of Bands at 10 a.m. in downtown Ottumwa. The parade begins at the intersection of Kitterman Avenue and West Main Street, turns left on Green Street to East Second Street, the marches back down Second Street to Kitterman Avenue. Dale Gottschalk, one of the founders of Oktoberfest with more than 25 years active in the festival and former Ottumwa mayor, will serve as grand marshal. Brats & Brews will be served 11 a.m. to midnight, and the drumline competition and presentation of band awards are set for 1 p.m. The Vintage Cruisers Car Show is set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and live entertainment runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. to midnight. The closing stein-holding competition is set for 10 p.m. For more information on Oktoberfest events, visit the Ottumwa Oktoberfest Facebook page.
2. Cheer on the Ottumwa Bulldogs as they take on Cedar Rapids Jefferson during their Homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. at Schafer Stadium. Additionally, as part of Ottumwa’s effort to create a Hall of Fame, the field house will be named for Dave Clement and the field for Tom Kopatich, both former football coaches, prior to the game. A dedication banquet in their honor is also planned for 5:30 p.m. at Career Campus.
3. First Fridays Oktoberfest runs 6-9 p.m. Friday around the Fairfield Square. Carriage rides around the square will be offered, and their will be live music, wiener dog races, lawn games, food vendors, artists, crafters and more. For a breakdown of participating businesses and the activities they are hosting, visit www.fairfieldfirstfridays.org.
4. The Ottumwa Civic Music Association presents the Fabulous Equinox All-Stars featuring Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson. Their fiery big band will be joining them at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bridge View Center. During the show, the two artists will bring their rich friendship and southern charm to the stage with a variety of music, ranging from Sinatra to Motown, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more. Davis plays the saxophone while Johnson is on trombone in the seven-piece band, which provides big-band sound though small in size. Single tickets are $15 at the door, with season tickets available for $35. Season tickets allow for attendance at the organization’s five concerts and at 13 reciprocity concerts of its partners. Students are admitted free.
5. Finding inspiration from fall barn tours, six area depots are offering the inaugural Southeast Iowa Depot Tour this weekend. The six depots, each belonging to historical organizations, municipalities and individuals, will be open to visitor Saturday and Sunday. The depots were originally Burlington Route or Rock Island and are new Chicago, Rock Island & Pacific (CRI&P) or Chicago, Burlington & Quincy (CB&Q). Pilot Grove, CB&Q, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Dover Museum, 213 W. Main St., New London. The Eldon Depot Museum & Rocket Room Model Railroad (CRI&P) will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at 405 KD Ave. in Eldon. Douds Depot (CRI&P), located at 14168 Walnut St., Douds; Milton (CB&Q) North Main Street, Milton; Peavine Line Museum (CB&Q) with souvenirs, baked goods and refreshments for sale, 104 N. Main St., Stockport; and Yarmouth (CB&Q) at Old Threshers, 405 E. Thresher Road, Mount Pleasant, are set to be open from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Additionally, Winfield (CB&Q) at 309 E. Pearl St. in Winfield and the Donnellson (CB&Q) depots are included on the tour, but due to structural issues, they will not be open. However, participants are allowed to walk the grounds of the buildings.