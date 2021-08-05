It’s a jam-packed weekend full of community events to kick off August.
1. It’s Fremont Days this weekend. The celebration gets under way Friday with a 5:30-7 p.m. area church’s meal at the community center, a family movie from 7-8:30 p.m., and a “Light You Way to the Beat” walk from 9-10 p.m. beginning and ending at the school parking. A busy Saturday starts off early with the Fremont Lions Club breakfast for a freewill offering from 6:30-9 a.m. at the community center, games in the park starting at 9 a.m., a vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Rock Your Chrome Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., parade line-up at 10:30 a.m. with eh parade at 11 a.m., the Fremont Days fundraiser lunch for a freewill offering from noon to 2 p.m., registration for the pedal pull and water barrel challenge at 12:30 p.m. with competition at 1 p.m., laser tag at the Fremont School gym from 1-3 p.m., double and single bags tournament beginning at 1:30 p.m., the bucking bull from 2-8 p.m., “Name That Tune” and costume contest at the community center at 3 p.m., a barbecue pork picnic in the park from 5-7 p.m., and live music at several times throughout the day. Sunday features at community Sunday service in Fremont Park at 10 a.m. with music and potluck lunch in the community center following. For more information, visit the Celebrate Fremont Days Facebook page.
2. The Albia square will be bustling Saturday for the annual Restoration Days celebration. The day starts off with the Lion’s Club breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m., a 5K fun run at 8 a.m. with registration at 7 a.m., the Restoration Days parade at 11 a.m., the presentation of awards at noon, kids’ activities from noon to 2 p.m., the youth talent show at 12:30 p.m., and bandstand and stage acts from 2-11 p.m. In addition, the Monroe County Historical Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Crazy Quilters Quilt show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the art show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the food court from noon to 8 p.m. For more information, visit the Albia Restoration Days Facebook page.
3. The 15th annual G.A.T.E. Rib Cookoff and Apple Pie Making Contest runs Saturday at the Wapello County Fairgrounds in Eldon. The day includes a the rib cookoff, a barbecue meal from 1-5 p.m., pie auction at 3 p.m. and a bags tournament to follow. The rib cookoff has a $25 entry fee, and teams may register the day of the event. They must cook six pork ribs to turn in for judging at specified times; boxes will be provided. A cooks meeting is set for 9 a.m., and there is a traveling trophy and cash prize for the champion and additional prizes for the next three teams. The appetizer contest is open to all registered cooks with three portions in a disposable dis or container. Turn-in time is 2:30 p.m. with a trophy going to the winner. Contestants in the Apple Pie Contest may register the day of the competition. They must make one apple pie to be judged and one pie of any flavor for the pie auction, which are to be turned in by noon. Contact Sarah Rupe at 641-777-8301 for details. Registration for the bags tournament runs from 1-2 p.m. for an entry fee of $40 per team. For pre-registration, call 641-799-6830.
4. The Ottumwa Community School District is helping families prepare for the upcoming school year this weekend. The district, along with several community partners, will be hosting a Back 2 School Health & Family Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Elementary School. The event will assist with back-to-school needs, including a backpack filled with school supplies, free dental and health screenings, registration assistance and vaccinations. Parents/guardians must attend for students to register or receive vaccinations. The event is open to all students in the Ottumwa district.
5. Steve Earle & The Dukes take the stage at Bridge View Center Sunday night.
The multi-Grammy Award-winning artist is set to perform with special Guests The Mastersons at 7 p.m. in the BVC Theater. The singer-songwriter has had songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders and others. He has since released several records, starting with “Guitar Town” in 1986, which shot to number one on the country charts and is now regarded as a classic of the Americana genre. Following releases, including “the Revolution Starts … Now” in 2004, “Washington Square Serenade” in 2007 and “TOWNES” in 2009 received consecutive Grammy awards. In November 2020, Earle was inducted in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and released his 21st studio album J.T. in January as a tribute to his late son. Tickets for the Ottumwa show will be available for sale Friday, June 25, at the Bridge View Center Ticket Office, www.bridgeviewcenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.