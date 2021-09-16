It’s a flurry of activities this weekend as fall festivals are held, rubber ducks go racing and Ron White brings his comedy to Ottumwa. Here’s a look at what’s going on in and around Ottumwa.
1. The Moravia Fall Festival is underway and continues through Saturday. Events include the Bill Riley Talent Search, a kiddie parade, kids’ games, Mohawk drumline and pep rally, food, cake walks, bingo, a fun run, car show, horseshoe pitching, the big parade, Hillbilly Basketball Wagon, Little Miss and Mr. Moravia contest, Miss Moravia Queen contest, live music and more. For a full schedule of events, visit the Moravia Fall Festival Facebook page.
2. The Blakesburg Corn Carnival runs Friday through Sunday. Join in a variety of activities over the weekend including the kiddie parade, the big parade, food, entertainment, kids’ activities, raffle drawings, live entertainment, carnival rides and more. This year’s theme is “Old Time Fall Harvest.” For a full schedule of events, visit the Blakesburg Corn Carnival Facebook page.
3. South Court Street will be a sea of yellow this weekend as the Ottumwa Duck Races take to the street. A special presentation of Live After Five: All Quacked Up gets things rolling from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday and features the band Riverfront. A beverage garden will be open, and duck adoptions will be available during the concert. Then, Saturday, head over to the South Court Street Hill to watch the 7,000 rubber ducks race down the hill with prizes awarded for several duck placements. A portion of proceeds from each duck adoption will be donated to the Ottumwa Boxing Club. For more information, contact Shea Greiner of Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress at 641-814-5901 or shea@ottumwaiowa.com.
4. Celebrate Ottumwa’s diversity Sunday with the Viva Ottumwa International Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Ottumwa Park. It will be a day of music, dance, food, drink and activities for all ages to celebrate Ottumwa’s diversity. There will also be dance troops, food, and shopping vendors from across Iowa and the Midwest. The main stage will be set up for professional musical groups and dance troupes representing cultures from Latin American, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Philippines. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/521471745953087.
5. Ron White the Blue Collar comedian known as “Tater Salad,” brings his stand-up to Bridge View Center at 8 p.m. Sunday. He is a classic storyteller, relaying stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. All four of his comedy albums charted No. 1 on the Billboard Comedy Charts and has sold more than 14 million albums, been nominated for two Grammys and is one of the top-grossing stand-up comedians on tour in America. Tickets are $42, $52 and $72 and available at the Bridge View Center ticket office or Ticketmaster.com.