Halloween is in the air this weekend as we approach the middle of October. Many events center on the holiday, and others the fall season.
1. The only horror film showcase in Iowa runs Friday and Saturday at Hotel Ottumwa. Scream queens Kelli Maroney, Lynn Lowry, Debbie Rochon and Brinke Stevens are the headlining celebrity guests for the event, now in its11th year. The weekend also includes a film festival, vendors, panels, a ghost hunt, screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and more. Tickets, VIP packages and more information, including full event lineup, can be found at www.halloweenapalooza.com.
2. The 30th annual Halloween Hike is set for Friday and Saturday at Pioneer Ridge with the theme “Is this Heaven? No, it’s Iowa wildlife!” The non-scary, family friendly hikes run from 5-7 p.m., leaving every 10 minutes, for a cost of $3. It follows a half-mile concrete path, accessible for strollers and wheelchairs, lit with luminaries. Along the way, hikers will learn about a bobcat, red fox, monarch butterfly, goldfinch and more. The trail begins and ends at the Red Hay barn, where participants can enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and games following their hike. Money from the event is used to help bus children to Pioneer Ridge or other conservation properties for field trips. To reserve a time, call 641-682-3091 or email pioneerridgehike@hotmail.com.
3. Southern Iowa Mental Health Center is asking residents to “Outrun the Stigma.” The SIMHC third annual fun 5K family run/walk is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration fee is $15 plus a donated hygiene item or winter gear for the Mental Health Access Center. A virtual run option is available for a $25 registration fee. Regisrtaion can be made online at https://www.raceentry.com/races/out-run-the-stigma/2021/register. Race packets can be picked up from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 8 at SIMHC, or they are available race day beginning at 9 a.m. with the race at 10 a.m. The route begins and ends at the center, 1527 Albia Road.
4. The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra is hosting its fall concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. John Auditorium. The concert, “America the Beautiful,” will also feature the Indian Hills Community College Chorus. The OSO will be under the direction of Dr. William LaRue Jones, and the chorus will be directed by Dr. Janene Sheldon. Admission to the concert is by season ticket or $25 at the door, and K-12 and IHCC students are admitted free with student ID. For $25, attendees can arrive at 6 p.m. for a viewing of the Indian Hills Art Collection while sampling at complimentary glass of wine or gather in the formal lounge area for a pre-concert happy hour with hors d’oeuvres prepared by Frank Tafta. To make reservations for the happy hour and art gallery experience or for more information, contact Mary Beth Hammer at 641-777-1691.
5. Learn about Victorian dress during a special presentation hosted by the Blakesburg Historical Preservation Society. Becky Grier of Kalona will present “Dressing the Victorian Woman” at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Blakesburg Methodist Church. Grier will give a show-and-tell program of what women wore in the mid-1800s. Piece by piece and layer by layer, she will explain why ladies wore multiple layers of undergarments. A social time and refreshments will follow the program.