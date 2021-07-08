Southeast Iowa is in full swing this weekend with a range of activities. There’s garden events, outdoor movies, concerts, dogs and Expo activities. Take a look at what’s going on.
1. Main Street Ottumwa is hosting a pair of garden events this weekend. An Evening in the Garden event is set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday in the Ferguson Garden at 102 E. Rochester and features music, drinks, appetizers, silent auction and “Grab a Bag” raffle. Tickets are $25 and available at www.mainstreetottumwa.com or from a MSO board member. On Saturday, Downtown Garden Oasis Tours will run from 9 a.m. to noon. They are a guided tour of downtown green spaces, new artworks and sustainable gardening practices in the district. Tours begin in the Canteen Alley for $15. Tickets are available at www.mainstreetottumwa.com with proceeds supporting MSO and the Ottumwa Area Arts Council.
2. Head over the the Centerville Square for an outdoor movie experience with Centerville Summer Cinema. This month’s screening is “The Goonies” Friday night. A mixture of free and paid activities will be available before the movie from 6-9 p.m. Free activities include corn hole, a coloring station, Jumbo Connect 4, Giant Jenga, and Plinko. Concessions will be available from 6-9:30 p.m. with the movie beginning at 8:30 p.m. Stop by Appanoose County Public Health to either get a COVID-19 vaccine or show your vaccine card to receive a free drink and be entered into a raffle for $200. For more information, visit the Centerville Summer Cinema Facebook page.
3. Christian recording artists Sidewalk Prophets are making a stop in Ottumwa during its first in-person tour in more than a year. The “Great Big Family Reunion” tour will hit the Bridge View stage at 7 p.m. Friday and will encompass the songs and story-telling of their livestream virtual concerts — which have reached more than 35,000 virtual audience members — that have been held over the past year in a live format. Tickets for the Ottumwa show are currently on sale at the Bridge View Center ticket office or online at ticketmaster.com.
4. The Wapello County4-H Expo opens for its weeklong run Saturday at the Expo Grounds. Saturday features a French toast breakfast at 7 a.m., dog obedience at 8 a.m. with dog agility immediately following, a pet and cat show at 3 p.m., and volleyball and corn hole tournaments at 7 p.m. Special graduate events include a graduates supper at 5 p.m. and a ceremony at 6 p.m. Setup begins at 8 a.m. Sunday with a meet-and-greet (snacky potluck) at 5 p.m., the smoking hot contest sign-up and drawing at 5:45 p.m. The royalty pageant, awards and hall of fame are set for 6 p.m. For a full schedule of events for the week, visit the Iowa 4-H: Wapello County Facebook page.
5. Bridge View Center is going to the dogs this weekend. The Southeastern Iowa Kennel Club is hosting its all-breed dog shows Saturday and Sunday with events kicking off at 8 a.m. both days. Each day will have approximately 400 entries. The winner of each breed will advance to their respective group for to compete for a chance to represent their group in the final lineup of seven dogs in Best in Show. The event also features three Chinese Star-Pei of America Inc. specialty shows and a National Owner Handler Series Competition each day. A PeeWee special attraction will also be featured Saturday, where parents with their child and dog can sign up from 8-10:30 a.m. for a $5 entry fee; it is limited to 12 entries.
Admission to the event is $2 with children 10 and under, accompanied by an adult, free. For more information, contact president/show chair Michelle (Muffin) Chaney at muffin1@iowatelecom.net.