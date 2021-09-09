There's plenty going on this weekend in Iowa, and, even beyond the big Iowa-Iowa State game, there’s plenty to do in southeast Iowa. Stock up on your home library, support breast cancer research, geek out on geek culture and more.
1. After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, Pages for Pennies is making its return this weekend. The used book sale, held in Bridge View Center, is slated to run Friday through Sunday. Patrons will be able to find great deals on used books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, board games, puzzles and sheet music. Sunday’s sale will be half price. Hours for the sale are noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free throughout the whole event. For more information, contact Meet Ottumwa at 641-684-4303 or info@meetottumwa.org.
2. Wapello County Veterans Affairs and the Isaac Walton League will be marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a Patriots’ Day family fun day Saturday. The day starts at 8 a.m. with a Cops breakfast of coffee, donuts, juice and milk and a meeting with range masters for housekeeping rules. Participants are invited to bring their own weapons.
All ranges will be open for the day, including archery, and the lake will be open. There will also be a corn hole tournament. A lunch of burgers, bratwursts and hot dogs will be served and 11:30 a.m. and will also include prize drawings. A 50/50 drawing will be held through ought the day, and the trap shoot is also free with a prize going to the amateur trap shooter that hits the most clay pigeons. The event is intended to make the day special for veterans, first responders, hospital staff members, law enforcement officers, EMS and active-duty personnel.
3. Geek culture fans will find everything they will ever need at Cracktastic PlastiCon Saturday at Bridge View Center. The podcasters of Cracktastic Plastic are bringing this family-friendly event to town with a variety of exhibitors on hand selling comics, toys and anything els a true or budding comic and toy fan will ever need. The event is free to attend. For more information, contact Jason Bolinger at 641-799-9770 or cracktasticplastic@gmail.com.
4. Volunteer firemen in Hedrick will once again be donning bras this weekend as part of Bras for a Cause. This year’s event, which is celebrating is 10th anniversary, is set for Sept. 11 at the Carl Craft Civic Center in Hedrick. Donated and decorated bras, modeled by the firemen, will be auctioned off at 6 p.m.; most years, 60-120 bras are available. The event also features a meal from Bubba Q’s at 4:30 p.m. and a silent auction from 4:30-9 p.m. The proceeds from the event will now be divided among several area hospitals and clinics to assist with paying for mammograms and support for local cancer patients.
5. The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra’s big band, No Strings Attached, under the direction of associate director David Sharp, will perform its Latin Nights concert at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the Marge Dodd Stage at Indian Hills Community College. The concert will feature 16 musicians playing Sharp’s arrangements of Brazilian sambas, Bossa novas and jazz standards with Latin grooves. Pieces include “Summertime,” “Willow Weep for Me,” “The Girl from Ipanema,” “Manha de Canaval,” “Little Sunflower,” and two compositions by Iowan Gariel Espinosa. The free concert is a family affair where attendees are welcome to enjoy picnics in lawn chairs or on blankets while enjoying the music and the outdoor scenery of the IHCC campus. In the case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Hellyer Student Life Center.