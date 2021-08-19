It’s the final weekend before the start of school for many students in the area, but that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of activities. Take a peek at some ideas for some last-minute summer fun.
1. Catch the conclusion of the 14-Year-Old Babe Ruth World Series in Ottumwa Park this weekend. Games are set for 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday with gates opening at 3 p.m. The championship game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday with closing ceremonies following. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. For more information on the tournament, contact Meet Ottumwa at 641-684-4303 or info@meetottumwa.org.
2. Join Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse this weekend as the young actors present “Junie B. Jones Jr. The Musical.” Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Bridge View Center. For more information, visit the OCCP Facebook page.
3. The Wapello Chiefs Bowmen are hosting their final shoot of summer this weekend. Shoots are open to all shooters with registration beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. The shoot runs to 3 p.m. A concession stand is available on the grounds, which features 40 3-D targets. The range is located approximately three miles south of Ottumwa on Highway 63. For more information, visit www.wapellochiefsbowmen.com.
4. Centerville Summer Cinema closes out the season with a screening of “The Goonies” Saturday night. The evening is a makeup date of the series’ second weekend and gets underway at 6 p.m. Concessions and kids’ games have been held on the square in conjunction with the screenings throughout the summer.
5. Head on over to the Iowa State Fair in its final weekend. Though not in the Courier’s coverage area, many residents show at the fair throughout its run and is a family favorite for many. Among the countless events held at the fair, which runs through Sunday, grandstand acts include Five Finger Death Punch with guest All That Remains at 8 p.m. Friday, Dan + Shay with guest Russell Dickerson at 8 p.m. Saturday, and the Doobie Brothers’ 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee at 8 p.m. Sunday. As usual, the famous Butter Cow is on display in the John Deere Agriculture Building each remaining day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. For a full slate of events, visit www.iowastatefair.org.