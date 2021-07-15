There’s a variety of events this weekend, and even a chance to win free meet for a year. Check out what’s going on:
1. The Wapello County 4-H Expo continues through Saturday at the Expo Grounds. Friday features a biscuits and gravy breakfast, several craft sessions, the swine show, car races, story walk, pork chop on a stick meal, the lip sync battle and music in the barn with karaoke. Saturday features a pancake breakfast, beef show, kids tractor pull, recipe demonstration and tasting, cow pie bingo, crafts, sweet corn feed, story walk, pie-eating contest, barnyard olympics, ribeye steak sandwich meal, ice cream social, and the Bluegrass Blondies. For the full schedule, visit the Iowa 4:H: Wapello County Facebook page.
2. Its kids’ night at South Ottumwa Savings Bank’s Live After Five in Central Park this week. Friday’s concert will feature the OCCP water slide and games for kids. The band is Fast Henry, and a beverage garden is available each week. The weekly concert series runs 5-7:30 p.m. each Friday in July.
3. Starlite Nights Open Air Cinema is back this weekend in the Quincy Place Mall parking lot. Movies begin at dusk, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. Friday night’s family double feature is Shrek and Open Season. The more adult Saturday night features are Footloose and Grease. Concessions will be available with a seating area up front on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each carload receives a free Tee-Rex and arcade pass with admission.
4. JBS Ottumwa will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic and give away free meet for a year to a lucky winner who gets vaccinated. The clinic, in partnership with the city of Ottumwa and Wapello County Public Health, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday from at the Bridge View Center. As part of the company's commitment to vaccinate Americans in rural communities where the company operates, one winner who receives his first vaccine at the clinic will receive free beef, pork or poultry to feed a family of four for a year. Everyone who chooses to be vaccinated at the clinic will receive a free boneless pork loin.
5. The Colt Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps will hold a special performance at Schafer Stadium Sunday evening. The open class marching unit has been in Ottumwa for “spring training” for the past two weeks and will present their routine at this special performance, set for 6:30 p.m.