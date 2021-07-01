It’s a weekend of celebrating America’s independence as several events center of the Fourth of July holiday.
1. The Greater Ottumwa Rodeo returns to Ottumwa Park this weekend. The double-sanctioned two-day event kicks off with family night on Friday. Gates open at 4 p.m., with opening ceremonies and rodeo main events getting under way at 6 p.m. Kids’ activities will be held in the arena, and the evening will include performances from trick rider Dusta Kimzey. Slack will follow the main events. The action continues Saturday, following the same schedule as Friday, though no slack is listed in the Saturday calendar. Food vendors will be on site, and advance tickets can be purchased at a discount at Greater Ottumwa Partners in Progress, Ottumwa Hy-Vee locations, Faraway and eventbrite.com. Ticket prices increase at the gate. In thanking local heroes, all doctors, nurses, hospital workers and first responders will get free admission with a paid ticket.
2. South Ottumwa Savings Bank Live After Five begins its 20th anniversary season Friday. The weekly series, held each Friday in July, runs 5-7:30 p.m. in Central Park with Inkahotz kicking things off this week. A beverage garden will also be available each week at the family-friendly event.
3. Support more than 20 local vendors at Red, White & Brews at Prairie Hills Assisted Living Community Friday evening. From 5-7 p.m., the free-entry outdoor shopping event is open to the public. Grab a bite to eat, enjoy live music and sample Pallister Brothers Brewery while you shop.
5. Agency is hosting its annual Fourth of July celebration, which kicks off Saturday evening. Five Hawgs BBQ will be serving food at the fire station starting at 5 p.m., with a street dance and performance by the Jennifer Handling Band running from 7-10 p.m. Sunday kicks off with a blow-up slide, water slide and balloon artist in the park from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also at 10:30 a.m., Lunch Lady and Five Hawgs BBQ will begin serving food in the park, and registration kicks off for the bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament and mini golf around Agency. All the competitions being at 11 a.m. Then, the town’s parade is set for 2 p.m. with fireworks at dusk.
5. The city of Ottumwa is planning on celebrating Independence Day with a fireworks show Sunday night. The show will begin shortly after 9:30 p.m. in Ottumwa Park Sunday, July 4, and is expected to draw many onlookers from around the area. As such, traffic on the Wapello Street Extension will be restricted to right turns only coming in and out of the park; left turns crossing the median will not be allowed. The rain date for the fireworks show is Monday, July 5.