It’s been more than a year since we’ve published this column, but as vaccine rates increase and COVID-19 restrictions ease, community events are picking pack up. As such, the staff at the Ottumwa Courier felt it was time for 5 Things to return. Here’s a look at what’s going on this weekend.
1. The Albia Area Chamber of Commerce Rodeo and Bull Ride runs this weekend at the Monroe County Fairgrounds. The event runs from 2-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Friday kids off the qualifying event with the final ride slatted for 7 p.m. Saturday. Additional Saturday attractions include the kids’ zone, Whistle-Nue & Ole, and Diamonds N Dust. For tickets, visit www.albiachamber.org.
2. The American Cornhole League Midwest #3 conference event is coming to Bridge View Center Expo Hall. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and continues at 8 a.m. Saturday. This event is a señor singles tournament. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.iplaycornhole.com/events.
3. The Fairfield Art Association opens the annual summer downtown art installation for public viewing during the town’s First Friday event this week. It includes 18 artworks consisting of “Eye Glasses” representing a “Better View in 2021.” They will be on display outdoors in the garden nodes around the square, along Main Street and to the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center.
In addition to the summer art installation Friday, the FAA opens two oil painting exhibits featuring work by Andrea Van Wyk in the Main Gallery and John Shcirmer in the Hallway Gallery. There will be an artists reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. In addition, Van Wyk will give an artist talk at 7 p.m.
4. Join Pioneer Ridge for Iowa’s Free Fishing Weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Naturalist Faith Henrichs will be on hand for fish identification, rules, regulations and fishing techniques. Participants will then get the opportunity to try their luck at one of the Pioneer Ridge ponds. Fishing gear and bait will be provided but feel free to bring your own. Registration is required and can be made by calling 641-682-3091.
5. Seton Catholic School is hosting its sixth annual fundraising golf tournament Saturday. Sign-in starts at 8:30 a.m. with a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start at Cedar Creek Golf Course. There is a $60 entry fee per player or $240 per team with cart, green fees, lunch and T-shirt included. There will be prizes for best scores, hole prizes, a 50/50 drawing and raffle prizes. To register, call Seton at 641-682-8826 or 641-980-0418 or visit www.oseton.com.