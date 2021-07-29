It’s a weekend full of fairs, festivals and celebrations around southeast Iowa. For an overview of events, keep reading.
1. The Monroe County Fair continues through the weekend in Albia. Friday highlights include breakfast, open-class building exhibits and judging, swine show, Quilty entries, hula hoop contest, crafts, photo scavenger hunt, communication event presentation and awards, carnival, face painting, hot dog eating contest and grandstand events. Saturday includes breakfast, cow/calf judging and awards, beef show, crafts, open fun horse show, car display, ice cream fund feed, parade of champions, carnival, face painting, Cattlemen grilling event, demolition derby and auction bucket of junk projects. On Sunday brings another breakfast, mare and foal check-in, family celebration service, horse show, story walk with a free book, Clover Club bottle/lamb and goat show, Clover Club bucket/bottle calf show, stick horse building and races, pet show, baby contest, face painting, carnival, Little Prince and Princess contest, pedal tractor pull, cookout contest judging and sampling, Bill Riley Talent Search contest, monster truck racing and release of exhibits.
2. Drakesville is celebrating the 175th Old Settler’s Reunion through Saturday. Friday features kid and adult games, a pedal pull, team roping, a parade, the Oldest Soldier Chair, Harvest Band and Beth Hunter and a drawing. On Saturday, join in a youth fishing tournament, more kid and adult games, a tractor pull in the arena, the baby contest, frog jump, beard, pigtail and ponytail contest, an early-bird drawing, the Oldest Settler Chair, the Wilson Family Band and another drawing. Additional features of the reunion include Bingo, the Bucket of Junk contest, Buckskinners demonstrations and camping, the flower and garden show, photo slide show of past reunions, a raffle for the 175ht anniversary Quilty, anniversary T-shirt sale, giveaways and prizes. As part of the celebration, the museum is open all weekend. For more information, visit www.daviscountyossr.org.
3. Fairfield is hosting its annual sidewalk sales days, known as Fiesta Days, Friday and Saturday. The event dates back at least to the 1960s, according to the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce, and local shops and restaurants offer up summer deals. Hours for the event are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days with specials and other details posted on individual business’ Facebook pages. For a list of participating businesses, visit https://www.fairfieldiowa.com/chamber-news/fiesta-days-in-fairfield-happening-in-july.
4. Live After Five closes out its summer series Friday in Central Park with the Hy-Noon Kiwanis BBQ Pork Dinner. Hours for the concert, featuring Jennifer Handling & the Revolution, are 5-7:70 p.m. with the beverage garden open. The dinner serves as a fundraiser for the Ottumwa Public Library children’s collection and runs 4:30-7:30 p.m. The meal includes a barbecue pork sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and a drink for $7. Drive-up service is also available for the dinner. Tickets are available from any Ottumwa Hy-Noon Kiwanis member, including Suzanne Morrison at South Ottumwa Savings Bank and Sonja Ferrell at the Ottumwa Public Library.
5. Join Rathbun Lake in celebrating its 50th anniversary this weekend. Saturday marks 50 years since President Richard Nixon dedicated the lake. While the morning events have been cancelled due to the forecast Friday night and early Saturday, a lighted boat display at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks with parking on the dam are currently a go. The dam opens for parking at 8 p.m. with the fireworks show at about 9 p.m.