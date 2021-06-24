There’s a lot going on above Ottumwa this weekend. There’s also opportunities to explore a new hobby and the chance to see a Disney classic take the Bridge View stage.
1. The Elks 347 Ottumwa Pro Balloon Races Charity Fundraiser continues through Sunday in Ottumwa Park. Daily events Friday through Saturday include competition flights, night glows, bands, Sam’s Amusement Carnival, food vendors, and the beer garden. Fireworks are also slated for Friday night, following the night glow. Saturday has a full slate of additional activities, including the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department breakfast, mud volleyball, a chili cookoff, car show and bags tournament. Sunday will feature a sanctioned kids tractor pull and free kids activities and lunch in addition to the carnival. For more information, visit the Elks 347 Ottumwa Pro Balloon Races Charity Fundraiser page on Facebook.
2. Close out the American Gothic Performance Festival by catching a performance of “Newsies” this weekend at Bridge View Center. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bridge View Center. In cooperation with the Ottumwa Community School District, there will also be a special presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday for children and families. Following Saturday night’s performance, a celebratory afterglow party on the plaza will be held. For more information, visit www.americangothicfest.org.
3. Explore the nostalgia of catching fireflies with naturalist Faith Henrichs Friday evening at Pioneer Ridge Nature Center. Learn about the bioluminescent insects that can be found in you own backyard, then make you own insect observation container and go on a firefly-catching adventure to see what fireflies live here. The evening kicks off at 8:30 p.m., and participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blanket to sit on, bug spray, and upcycled glass jar with a lid. The program is suitable for all ages and weather dependent. Registration is required by calling the nature center at 641-682-3091.
4. Be sure to Look Up Ottumwa with the Ottumwa Regional Airport open house Saturday. The day includes a fly-in breakfast from 7-10 a.m., a car and truck show from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with awards at noon, airplane rids from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a fee, vintage and World War II aircrafts, and a runway ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. with runway tours available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Duke Ball, Ottumwa Regional Airport director, at 641-208-5821 or balld@ottumwa.us.
5. Members of the Ottumwa Amateur Radio Club will be joining clubs from across the country for the nationwide Amateur Radio Field Day Exercise June 26-27. The local club will be broadcasting the Wapello County 4-H Expo grounds, 13011 120th Ave., with the public welcome to visit from 1-5 p.m. Saturday. The ARRL Field Day is an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933. “Hams” from across North American participate in the day by establishing temporary ham radio stations in public locations to demonstrate their skill and service. For more information about ARRL Field Day and ham radio, contact Cartwright at paul@wa0pac.com and visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.