It’s a big weekend in the region. Not only does the much-anticipated Babe Ruth World Series get under way, but the Knoxville Nationals return after a year’s hiatus due to COVID-19. There’s also a gathering of Fords in Ottumwa Park, and bargain hunters should be able to find good deals in Blakesburg. If you’re in need of comic relief, head over to Bridge View Center.
1. If you’re a fan of speed, head up to Knoxville Raceway for the 60th Knoxville Nationals. Fan forums will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday and run all day at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum. The 19th annual Mini Nationals will be held at Slideways Carting Center at 9 a.m. and a trade show at 10 a.m. in the Skate Pit at Knoxville Raceway both days. A driver autograph session will begin at 4 p.m. Friday in the Main Show barn at the fairgrounds. Saturday includes a kids’ fun run at the Turn Four Pit Gate, and the parade will march through downtown Knoxville at 11 a.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with hot laps beginning at 7:15 p.m. A limited amount of tickets remain for Saturday’s main event. For more information, call 641-842-5431 or visit KnoxvilleRaceway.com.
2. Fundraising rummage sales will be popping up across Blakesburg this weekend. From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday the Blakesburg Historical Preservation Society is hosting a sale in the cafeteria of Blakesburg Elementary. Items include collectables, antiques, furniture and unique miscellaneous items with proceeds going to the maintenance of the museum and acquisition of Blakesburg artifacts. During the same hours, the Friends of Blakesburg Public Library will be operating in the library’s future location across from City Hall. In addition to the sale, with proceeds going to the library’s building fund, plans for the new library will also be available.
Additionally, the Loving Shepherd Food Pantry will have a selection of gently used clothing for men, women and children, and a variety of private yard sales are expected to be set up as well. To kick off the day of rummage sales, an all-you-can-eat breakfast will be served at the Blakesburg Christian Church from 7:30-10 a.m. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, choice of beverages and more with proceeds to help fund prizes for children’s games at the Blaksburg Corn Carnival next month.
3. It’s time to play ball. The Babe Ruth 14-Year-Old World Series gets under way this weekend in Ottumwa Park. Ten teams from across the nation, including an Ottumwa team, will compete for the title over a week of competition. Gates open at noon Saturday with opening ceremonies at 1:30 p.m. Games will be played at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, gates open at 1 p.m. with games at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Games will continue throughout the week and into next weekend. Tickets, souvenirs and concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Meet Ottumwa at 641-684-4303 or info@meetottumwa.org.
4. The 35th annual Ford Fest will run for two days this weekend in Ottumwa Park. The show features 33 classes for all Fords and several other events.
On Saturday, a garage tour kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and includes four locations within a 75-mile radius. A pizza party and car cruise will run from 5-8 p.m. at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in the park and is open to all makes and models, and at 7:30 p.m., it will be a car-themed movie night at the shelter with screenings of “American Graffiti” and “Bullitt” for $1. Pop and popcorn will be available for purchase. Sunday gets an early start with a swap meet and flea market opening a 7 a.m. at the Jimmy Jones Shelter. The Ford Powered Car Show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with more than 100 cars, trucks and tractors from at least five states on display. There will also be a chance to meet Cherielynn Westrich from “Overhauling” during the car show. For more information about entering your Ford in the show, contact Dennis Bryant at 641-895-2318 or John Emmett at 319-470-8009 or johnremmett@msn.com.
5. “My Name is Not Mom,” the tour featuring comedians and internet sensations Tiffany Jenkins, Meredith Masony and Dena Blizzard stops in Ottumwa for a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday at Bridge View Center. During the show, the comedic trio shares their take on mothering through sleepless nights of the toddler years, the craziness of middle school and trying not to physically attack a high-schooler. The event features stand-up, stories and videos from their online community as well as audience interaction to create an up-close, personal experience full of laughter.