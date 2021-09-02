Events this long Labor Day weekend are spread all across the area. Take a look at what’s going on within 45 miles of Ottumwa.
1. The Antique Airplane Association, Inc., and the Air Power Museum, Inc., continues the 68th National AAA Fly-In and the 48th AAA/APM Invitational Fly-In through Monday at the Antique Airfield in Blakesburg through Monday. More than 100 pre-registered aircraft are planning to attend from 31 states. Registration can still be made on site. While the event is only open AAA members, be sure to watch the sky for antique, classic, warbird, Neo-classic and homebuilt aircraft.
2. The Ottumwa Firefighters Local 395 are kicking off their annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign through the Muscular Dystrophy Association to raise money and help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle diseases. The fundraiser continues a 67-year tradition between MDA and the International Association of Fire Fighters, and the Ottumwa group will be kicking off its campaign at the intersection of five corners, and the Walmart entrance on Venture Drive starting Friday and continuing through the weekend. Funds raised to the Ottumwa campaign will help MDA save lives and lift up those in need with vital resources to advance MDA's mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.
3. More antiques are on display this weekend at the Midwest Old Threshers Reunion, which runs through Monday in Mount Pleasant. The family-friendly event features steam engines, antique cars and trucks, tractors, gas engines and horses. Food and square dance lessons will also be available. To get tickets, visit the Midwest Old Threshers Reunion event page on Facebook.
4. Fairfield is hosting its monthly First Friday event from 5:30-10 p.m. Friday in Central Park. The evening will include live music by Chad Elliott, Kongju and open mic artists. There will also be food vendors, lawn games, artists, crafters and more, and many of the local galleries and shops will be open. For more information, visit www.fairfieldfirstfridays.org.
5. The Appanoose County Conservation Board is hosting a monarch tagging event from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lelah Bradley Park in Centerville. Participants should meet at the shelter house to learn about tagging monarchs and then try their hand at catching, tagging and releasing the butterflies.