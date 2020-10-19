OTTUMWA — There were less than a handful of new coronavirus cases in Wapello County, according to state data Monday.
Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, there were four new cases of COVID-19 added in Wapello County, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Monroe County, where cases had spiked nearly 20% last week, added no new cases on Monday.
There were four new cases reported in Van Buren, two in Jefferson, two in Appanoose and one in Davis.
Monroe County still led the area in active cases of the COVID-19 disease, with state data reporting 86 there. There were 69 reported active by the state in Wapello, 62 in Appanoose, 55 in Jefferson, 47 in Van Buren and 34 in Davis.
Statewide, hospitalizations remained at a near-record level. There were 480 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide as of Monday morning. The record is 482.
There were 113 patients in an intensive care unit, and there were 63 admitted in the last 24 hours.
Iowa saw an increase of 508 cases of the coronavirus Monday, with six new deaths, 2,876 new individuals tested, and 275 new recoveries.
The top-five counties in terms of growth were Polk (50), Woodbury (48), Scott (40), Dubuque (34) and Linn (31).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.