OTTUMWA — State data reported that eight more residents of Wapello County have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.
A report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, dated Aug. 30, said Wapello County is again considered a red zone for COVID-19 growth. The report, which is not publicly released by the task force, was obtained and published by the Center for Public Integrity.
For counties in the red zone, it’s recommended that masks be mandated, bars closed, and restaurant capacity reduced to 25%. Gov. Kim Reynolds has not followed those recommendations, and she and the Iowa Attorney General have opined that local municipalities cannot issue the mandates for their areas, either.
Wapello joined 27 other counties in the red zone, according to the report that reflects data from Aug. 20-26. The other counties were Polk, Johnson, Story, Clinton, Des Moines, Marion, Lee, Sioux, Plymouth, Warren, Marshall, Carroll, Henry, Winneshiek, Boone, Delaware, Crawford, Howard, Clayton, Butler, Tama, Van Buren, O'Brien, Grundy, Clarke, Calhoun and Wayne.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, there have been 1,133 individuals test positive for the COVID-19 disease in Wapello County since the pandemic began in March. That's an increase of 8 since 10 a.m. Sunday.
In the 24-hour time span, there were 24 new individuals reported to have been tested. The county's 14-day positivity rate, as reported by the state, was 9.6%.
The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont school district, which comprises portions of Wapello and Mahaska counties, announced Friday it was switching to a hybrid instruction model districtwide. The switch comes a week after grades 7-12 of the district had started a hybrid model. Now, the rest of the district will follow.
Administrators of the district said in a letter to parents, dated Sept. 4, that the district is experiencing a "significant outbreak" of COVID-19. The hybrid plan will be in place through Oct. 2. The district will also now require face masks.
Hybrid instruction splits students into two cohorts, allowing half the student body to attend school each day. On days when students are not at school in-person, they'll be required to learn virtually.
In their latest update on Sept. 4, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont reported 122 students in quarantine around the district. There have been 12 students test positive and there are four students with pending tests.
There have been 18 staff members of the district test positive, with two awaiting test results.
The Cardinal Community School District announced they’ll begin requiring masks. In a letter to parents sent Sept. 4, Superintendent Joel Pedersen said the decision was made last week despite the district having no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease. Only one student districtwide has been quarantined.
“This decision was based on the number-one premise of keeping students at school,” Pedersen wrote in the letter. “We have seen what is happening in other communities, and the purpose of this measure is to be proactive before the virus hits Cardinal, as we know it will eventually.”
Pedersen said Wapello County Public Health officials have expressed concern over a potential growth in cases in the next month due to celebrations held during Labor Day weekend.
Elsewhere in the Courier's coverage area, there were four new cases reported in Davis County, two in Appanoose, one in Monroe and one in Jefferson.
Statewide, there were 558 new cases of the disease and two new deaths. The state reported 209 new recoveries and 3,144 new tests.
The top-five counties in terms of case growth between Sunday and Monday were Polk (70), Johnson (66), Linn (42), Story (33), and Woodbury (32).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.