OTTUMWA — Wapello County has seen its 59th death in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state data as of Sunday morning.
The death is one more than was reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health Saturday morning for the county. The state reported seven new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Wapello County residents between 10 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.
The 14-day positivity rate in Monroe County has increased beyond 15%, which is one of the metrics set by Gov. Kim Reynolds before school districts could begin requesting a move to all-virtual instruction. There were seven new cases in Monroe County reported on Sunday.
Elsewhere in the Courier’s coverage area, there were five new cases reported in Appanoose County, two in Davis and one in Jefferson.
In Iowa, there were 1,264 new cases of the virus reported and six new deaths. There were 6,261 new Iowans tested and 319 new recoveries.
The top-five counties in Iowa for case growth were Polk (172), Dubuque (85), Scott (65), Sioux (61) and Black Hawk (54).
The number of Iowans has dropped in recent days, but there were still 438 patients hospitalized as of Sunday morning, and 100 in an intensive care unit. There were 63 new patient admissions in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.