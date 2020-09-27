OTTUMWA — State data indicated Sunday that six new cases of the disease were found amongst Wapello County residents.
At 10 a.m. Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health showed that since the pandemic began, 1,334 residents have been confirmed to have the virus. That’s six higher than what was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday.
There were no new cases reported in Appanoose, Davis or Van Buren County. Jefferson and Monroe counties each had one new case.
Monroe County suffered another death, their 11th since the pandemic began.
The 14-day positivity rate is 13.7% in Monroe, 12.1% in Wapello, 7.2% in Davis, 6% in Appanoose, 3.3% in Jefferson and 3.3% in Van Buren.
Statewide, there were 804 new cases of the disease reported on the state’s coronavirus data dashboard. There were 6,943 individuals tested in that span, 342 newly recovered and four that have died.
The top-five counties for case growth Sunday were Polk (103), Woodbury (78), Dubuque (64), Pottawattamie (46) and Linn (41).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.