OTTUMWA — Local officials reported Monday that a 60th Wapello County resident has died with the coronavirus.
The Wapello County Department of Public Health said Monday afternoon that an individual over the age of 81 has died, bringing the total death toll in the county to 60. The 59th death in the county, reported Sunday in state data, was also an individual over the age of 81, they said.
Iowa has eclipsed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, just 218 days since the first cases were announced in early March.
There were 432 new cases added between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Five of those cases were in Wapello County.
Just 2,607 new individuals were tested in that 24-hour time span. The state reported four new deaths and 246 new recoveries.
To date, there have been 100,052 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease in Iowans. Of those, 1,464 have died and 76,500 have recovered. There have been 864,464 individuals tested.
There were five new cases of the coronavirus reported in Appanoose County and two in Jefferson. There were no new cases reported in Davis, Monroe or Van Buren.
Positivity rates over the last 14 days are climbing at many counties in the region, as of 10 a.m. Monday.
Monroe County rose to 15.7% as of Monday morning. In Van Buren County, 14.1% of tests in the last two weeks have been positive. The rate in Appanoose County was 10%. Positivity rates were 8.4% in Jefferson, 8.1% in Wapello and 5.1% in Davis.
Statewide, the number hospitalized increased to 449 as of 10 a.m. Monday, up from 438 the prior day. There were 109 patients in an intensive care unit. There had been 53 admissions in the last 24 hours.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.