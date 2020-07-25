OTTUMWA — In a 24-hour period ending Saturday morning, the state of Iowa reported 667 new cases of the COVID-19 disease were confirmed, raising the state’s total to 41,627.
In that same period, six deaths were reported.
Of the new cases, only six were in local Courier counties. According to state data as of 10 a.m. Saturday, there were three new cases in Wapello, two in Jefferson and one in Van Buren.
The state’s 14-day tend line shows another slight downward turn in both testing and cases. According to the state’s data, there have been 5,681 new cases in the last 14 days statewide, down from 6,649 a week ago.
There are about 11,341 active cases statewide. In Wapello County, about 44 cases are active according to state data.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced she was extending an emergency proclamation, particularly for social distancing and other rules for re-opened businesses.