OTTUMWA — More Iowans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any other point in 2021. Three-quarters of those hospitalized weren't vaccinated.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that 721 were hospitalized in the state, with 172 requiring treatment in an intensive care unit. Of those hospitalized, 76%, or about 546, were not vaccinated. It's the most seen in the hospital this year, significantly more than the year's prior high-mark set in September of 638.
Of those hospitalized, 10 were children aged 1-11, and another was aged 12-17. Iowans aged 50-59 made up a plurality of those hospitalized with 169 receiving treatment.
According to new state data, Iowa added 9,362 new cases of the coronavirus, an average of about 1,337 new cases per day over the week that ended Tuesday. There were 91 new deaths reported in that period, raising the state's pandemic toll to 7,445.
State data showed that children made up 18%, or about 1,685, of the new cases. Adults between the ages of 18-29 made up 18% of new cases reported over the last week.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 1,790,001 Iowans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or about 56.1% of the state's total population. As of Wednesday, another 544,522 Iowans had received a booster dose of the vaccine.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 18 to receive a booster dose at least six months after they've completed their original vaccination series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not have to be the same manufacturer as a person originally received, according to CDC guidelines.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 105 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 145 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 81st in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46%, or 16,079, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 48 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. No new deaths were reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 57 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 43.6%, or 5,417, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 22 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. No new deaths were reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 25 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 34.2%, or 3,074, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 55 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 44 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 91st in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44.9%, or 8,218, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 16 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 40 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 90th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 42.9%, or 3,310, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 27 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. No new deaths were reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic began, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 22 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 96th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 39.6%, or 2,791, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.