OTTUMWA — In the last week, Iowa reported 9,565 new cases of the coronavirus with 119 new deaths.
New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday showed the state averaged about 1,366 new cases per day over the seven-day period that ended Tuesday.
State data showed that children made up 16%, or about 1,530, of the new cases. Adults between the ages of 18-29 made up 19% of new cases reported over the last week.
There were 747 hospitalized in the state, with 158 requiring treatment in an intensive care unit. Of those hospitalized, 82%, or about 609, were not vaccinated.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 1,848,438 Iowans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or about 57.9% of the state's total population. Fewer than half of those fully vaccinated have received a booster dose.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 18 to receive a booster dose at least six months after they've completed their original vaccination series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not have to be the same brand of shot as a person originally received, according to CDC guidelines.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 118 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were four new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 157 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 47.1%, or 16,471, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 30 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 58 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 88th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44.8%, or 5,566, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 27 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 26 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 35%, or 3,147, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 57 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 44 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 86th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.1%, or 8,427, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 24 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 43 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 91st in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44%, or 3,392, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 31 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were no new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 24 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 94th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 40.5%, or 2,853, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.