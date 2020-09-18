OTTUMWA — The number of students currently quarantined in the Ottumwa School District has risen to 77 districtwide.
As of Friday’s update from the district, there have been just five students and seven staff members test positive for the COVID-19 disease to date, though many more are out due to exposures to the disease.
There are 32 students under quarantine at Evans Middle School. At Liberty Elementary, 12 students and one staff member are under quarantine.
At Ottumwa High School, a staff member and nine students have been exposed. One staff member and three students at Pickwick Early Childhood Center have been quarantined.
Elsewhere around the district, there are six students quarantined from Eisenhower Elementary School, five at Horace Mann Elementary School and five at Wilson Elementary School.
James Elementary School is the only building that has no students or staff in quarantine, and to date hasn’t seen a positive test.
The state of Iowa saw 1,259 new cases of the COVID-19 disease Friday morning, with 10 new deaths.
In Wapello County, data from the Iowa Department of Public Health indicated an increase of 16 cases of the disease between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.
Statewide, there were 707 new recoveries reported and 6,437 new individuals tested.
The data indicated one new death in Monroe County, the county's 10th since the pandemic began. There was one new case in Monroe County Friday.
In Appanoose County, state data reported four new cases of the disease. Davis and Jefferson counties each had one new case, while Van Buren saw no new cases.
The top-five counties with the greatest growth in cases Friday in Iowa were Polk (121), Henry (119), Dubuque (104), Woodbury (72) and Scott (55).
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.