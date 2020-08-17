OTTUMWA — There have been five more deaths at Good Samaritan Society since Thursday, as the facility continues to battle an outbreak of COVID-19.
A statement released to the Ottumwa Courier Monday by Stacy Bernard, the interim administrator of Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa, reported that eight of the facility's residents have died following a COVID-19 diagnosis since the outbreak began. That's five more since the facility's previous update on Thursday.
Earlier this month, a COVID-19 outbreak began at the facility. They've since had 37 residents test positive for COVID-19 and nine staff members. Two staff members have recovered.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus. It is mild in up to 80% of cases, though those who are older or immunocompromised face more significant complications from the disease, and it can lead to hospitalizations or deaths.
According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, of 981 deaths reported to date, 523 have been related to a long-term care outbreak.
On Monday, Wapello County added eight new cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours.
The Wapello County Public Health Department announced two new deaths on Monday, both individuals between 61- and 80-years-old. On Sunday, they announced the death of someone over the age of 81-years-old. No additional details besides were released.
The deaths bring the county's death toll to 39 as of Monday afternoon.
Eight new cases of the disease move to the county to 959 cases since the pandemic began. There are 103 reportedly active according to state data at 10 a.m. Monday.
There were four new cases reported in Davis County, two in Appanoose, one in Jefferson, two in Van Buren and one in Monroe.
Statewide, there were three new deaths reported and 395 new positive tests in the last 24 hours. There were 2,547 new tests reported in that span and 178 new recoveries reported.