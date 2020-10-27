OTTUMWA — Record hospitalization numbers continued in Iowa Tuesday, as Wapello County saw eight hospitalized and eight new coronavirus cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported eight new cases of the coronavirus in Wapello County between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, local data released Monday said eight from Wapello County positive with COVID-19 are in a hospital.
On Tuesday, the state hit another record for hospitalizations. In Iowa, there are 564 hospitalized with COVID-19, with 128 in an intensive care unit, as of Tuesday morning.
The 14-day positivity rate is at 8% in Wapello County, down slightly from a day period. Van Buren was the highest Courier-area county at 15.2%.
Experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization, among others, say a rate above 5% in a community is a signal that it is a hot spot for virus spread.
No Courier-area county is below a 5% positivity rate as of Tuesday morning.
Iowa added 1,178 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, with 22 new deaths. None of the new deaths were in the Herald’s coverage area. There have been 4,434 new individuals tested and 1,429 new recoveries.
As of Monday afternoon, data from the Wapello County Public Health Department said there were 68 active cases in the county. The public health department in Appanoose County said Monday there were 81 active cases in that county.
State data said there were three new cases on Tuesday in Appanoose County. There were seven in Van Buren, three in Jefferson and two in Davis.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.