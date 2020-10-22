OTTUMWA — There were eight new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Wapello County Thursday, as the state continues its growth in cases and remains at record numbers for hospitalizations.
Between 10 a.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday, there were eight new cases of COVID-19 found in Wapello County, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The number of active cases in the county is 51, according to state data.
The number of active infections in Wapello County has been as low as nine, as it was in late June, but as high as 365 in mid-May.
Jefferson County also added eight new cases of the coronavirus. There were four added in Appanoose, four in Davis, four in Monroe and two in Van Buren.
The state continues to have more people hospitalized due to the virus than at any other point in the pandemic. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, 530 were in the hospital with COVID-19. There were 135 in an intensive care unit and 85 have been admitted in the last 24 hours.
While the state public health department reports about 35% beds remain available statewide, hospitals are beginning to feel the crunch, according to media reports.
https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/health/2020/10/21/iowa-covid-cases-surge-hospitals-inpatient-beds-coronavirus-record/3714721001/
The Des Moines Register reported Wednesday the president for a union of health care workers at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics feared that “we’re on the cusp of something that’s about to get much worse.”
A veteran physician at the hospital, Michele Whaylen, told the newspaper that workers are struggling to get any break during their shift. “It’s a big deal to get a bathroom break,” she said.
Iowa added another 1,401 cases of the coronavirus between Wednesday and Thursday, and 15 new deaths were reported. None of the deaths were in the Courier’s coverage area.
Statewide, there are 23,781 active cases, according to state data. To date, 110,974 individuals have tested positive, with 85,599 reported recovered and 1,594 dead.
The top-five counties in terms of new cases Thursday were Polk (185), Linn (76), Woodbury (75), Pottawattamie (63) and Dubuque (61).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.