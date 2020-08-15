OTTUMWA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa rose by 835 in the last 24 hours according to state data. In that time frame, Wapello County added eight new cases.
Since the pandemic began in March, Iowa has seen 51,648 test positive for the disease statewide, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health as of 10 a.m. Saturday. Nine more Iowans died. There were 9,551 new tests reported yesterday.
With 40,368 recovered and 973 dead, there are 10,307 active cases.
In Wapello County, state totals report that there have been 945 confirmed cases of the disease since the pandemic began. There have been 816 recover and 36 die, leading to an active case count of 93.
The outbreak at Good Samaritan Society has increased to 41 positive tests, with just two recovered still. This week, officials at the long-term care facility confirmed three had died. No further deaths have been announced since that report on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the Ottumwa Courier's coverage area, Van Buren County saw two new cases over a 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Saturday. Appanoose, Monroe and Jefferson each added one new case in that period.