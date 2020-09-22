OTTUMWA — There were eight new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wapello County Tuesday, according to state data.
The number reflects the change in total cases reported in the county by the Iowa Department of Public Health between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. To date, there have been 1,275 cases of the disease reported since the pandemic began.
The 14-day positivity rate is 11.7%, according to state data.
Around the Courier coverage area, Appanoose and Davis counties each saw two new cases. There was one new case reported in Van Buren and one in Monroe.
Statewide there were 517 new disease cases Tuesday and 19 new deaths reported. The state added 1,332 new recoveries and 3,502 new individuals were tested.
The top-five counties in the state in terms of case growth were Dubuque (41), Polk (34), Story (28), Woodbury (27) and Linn (25).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.