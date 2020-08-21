OTTUMWA — Three more residents have died due to COVID-19 in Wapello County, local officials said Friday.
The Wapello County Public Health Department said two people between the ages of 61- and 80-years-old and another that was older than 81-years-old died. That brings the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 43.
No further information was released by officials.
The number of Wapello County residents with COVID-19 has increased by 11 in the past 24 hours as of 10 a.m. Friday.
The number of cases in the state increased by 823, with five new deaths, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
There were 8,540 new tests reported and 510 new recoveries.
The state data also showed that Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa had another six cases, with the total number reported now up to 59 since the outbreak began at the long-term care facility.
In Monroe County, state data reported an increase of five cases in the last 24 hours. The number of cases in Van Buren increased by two and there was one case each added in Davis and Jefferson counties.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.