WEST DES MOINES — During a special session of the United Methodist Church’s Iowa Annual Conference Tuesday, the disaffiliations of 83 Iowa churches were approved as the denominational split of the county’s second-largest Protestant denomination continues.
Area churches among the 83 approved to disaffiliate Tuesday include the the Faith United Methodist Church in Centerville, the Trinity United Methodist Church in Albia, Delta United Methodist Church, the Richland United Methodist Church, the Hedrick-Martinsburg United Methodist Church and the Bethel United Methodist Church in Sigourney.
A vote to decertify requires approval by two-thirds of a church conference’s membership. An additional special session has been set for November to handle any other disaffiliations that may be filed.
The Associated Press reported thousands of United Methodist congregations have been voting on whether to stay or quit one of the nation’s largest denominations amid intractable debates over theology and the role of LGBTQ people. There are sharp differences over recognizing same-sex marriage and ordaining LGBTQ clergy.
Some United Methodist regional conferences have begun designating “Lighthouse” congregations — ones that actively welcome people who wanted to stay United Methodist but whose former churches voted to leave. Other conferences use different names, such as “Beacon” or “Oasis,” but the idea is the same.
Many of the departing churches are joining the conservative Global Methodist Church, created last year. Others are going independent or joining different denominations.
While the Global Methodist Church doesn’t have a program like the Lighthouse initiative, it has begun launching or adopting congregations that can become homes for those who want to leave the United Methodist Church but whose congregations are staying.
The United Methodist Church — with about 6.5 million members in the United States and at least that many abroad — has long debated its bans on same-sex marriages and the ordination of openly LGBTQ clergy.
The denomination has repeatedly upheld the bans, largely through the voting strength of the growing, more conservative churches abroad. But conservatives chose to form a new denomination amid growing defiance of the bans in U.S. churches.
More than 3,500 U.S. congregations have received their local conferences’ permission to disaffiliate from the UMC, according to United Methodist News Service. With conference season underway, disaffiliations are closing in on 4,000 and could rise even more by the end of the year, said the Rev. Jay Therrell, president of the Wesleyan Covenant Association, a conservative group advocating for departing congregations.
That’s a fraction of the United Methodists’ 30,000 U.S. churches, though several of the departing congregations are among the largest in their states.
Ottumwa Courier Editor Kyle Ocker and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
