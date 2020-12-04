OTTUMWA — The COVID-19 pandemic has killed another 84 Iowans, state data showed Friday. To date, at least 2,603 have died from the coronavirus in Iowa.
Three of those deaths were from Jefferson County, where the death toll increased to five on Friday morning. It can take days, if not weeks, for deaths to be reported in state data. Two deaths from Dec. 1 were reported for the first time Friday morning.
There were 2,901 new cases of the virus reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health between 10 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Friday.
Wapello County added 48 cases, while there were 23 new cases reported in Appanoose, 15 in Jefferson, 15 in Monroe, nine in Davis and five in Van Buren.
There were 1,000 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 around the state Friday morning, the state reported. There were 209 in an intensive care unit and 123 admitted in the last 24 hours.
Statewide, about 16.6% of tests have returned positive in the last 14 days, according to state data. Counties in the Courier’s coverage area have seen positivity rates decline in recent days, but all remain above the state average.
Van Buren County was the highest rate in the area, at 19.4% in the last 14 days. Appanoose County was not far behind at 19.2%. The rate was 19% in Wapello, 18.9% in Jefferson, 18.8% in Davis and 17% in Monroe.
Two area nursing homes were removed from outbreak status in state data. Those were the Golden Age Care Center in Appanoose and Keosauqua Health Care in Van Buren.
In Jefferson County, the Sunny Brook Living Care Center reported four new cases between Thursday and Friday. As of Friday morning, the center has had 31 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days, and 47 total.
In Davis County, the Bloomfield Care Center had one new case reported today. They’ve had three in the last 14 days, and 29 since the outbreak began.
On Friday, Iowa began reporting improved testing data through its coronavirus data dashboard. Instead of just reporting testing numbers based on the numbers of individuals tested, the state is now release the total number of tests given. This means, for the first time, the public is getting a full picture of the number of tests being taken as some individuals have been tested multiple times.
The dashboard also lists 7-day and 14-day positivity rates for the state and each county, as well as the number of new cases per 100,000 in population.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 36% of Iowans who have taken a COVID-19 test have taken more than one.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.
Those wanting to be tested can visit testiowa.com to schedule a test at the Ottumwa Test Iowa Clinic.