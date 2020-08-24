OTTUMWA — There were nine new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported in Wapello County on Monday, according to state data.
The number reflects the change in total cases being reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.
Iowa on Monday reported 471 new cases and five deaths. There were 125 new recoveries and 2,276 were tested.
Appanoose County, Monroe County and Jefferson County each saw an increase of one case Monday morning.
There were no new cases reported at Good Samaritan Society in Ottumwa.
Around the region, a sharp increase of cases continued in Marion County, where local and state officials have not said what has led to the increase.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 13 new cases of the disease in Marion County between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. Since Wednesday morning, Marion County has seen total cases grow from 219 to 308 — an increase of 40.6% in less than a week.
The recent growth pushes active cases of the disease to 126 in Marion County — more than the 101 active cases seen in Wapello County, according to state data.
What exactly has led to the growth is uncertain as state and local officials have not provided additional context to the numbers.
The Twin Cedars Community School District announced they would be closed Monday and Tuesday for district-wide cleaning after multiple teachers had tested positive. A statement from the district said a majority of elementary students will need to be quarantined for 14 days.
The Knoxville Raceway said after its last race weekend on Aug. 15 that multiple staff members and those within the sprint car community tested positive. Race officials said they'd make a decision on the remainder of the season on Tuesday.
According to state data, Marion County's positivity rate over the last 14 days is at 14.9%. The ratio compares the frequency of positive tests in the county.
The rate is important as it's a guiding number in Gov. Kim Reynolds' restrictions on schooling. Districts must instruct students at least 50% of the time in-person unless they receive a waiver.
In order to receive a waiver to switch to virtual instruction, a county the district is located in must have a positivity rate of more than 15% over a 14-day period, and the district must have an absentee rate of 10%. A district can request a waiver regardless of the absentee rate if the positivity rate climbs above 20% over the last 14 days.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.