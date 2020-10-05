OTTUMWA — Wapello County saw nine new cases of coronavirus among its residents Monday, according to state data.
Between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday, the number of cases to date in Wapello County increased to 1,386, indicating nine new cases.
In a communication sent to parents Monday, the Ottumwa Community School District said a staff member at Horace Mann Elementary School has tested positive for the virus. Another staff member at Evans Middle School was reported positive on Friday through the district's COVID-19 updates page. To date, 13 staff members and seven students in the district have tested positive. As of Friday, seven staff members are in quarantine and 45 students have been exposed.
The state reported just 356 new cases in that timespan. There were 2,644 new individuals tested, seven new deaths and 218 new recoveries in Iowa.
There were five new cases reported in Appanoose County, one in Davis, one in Jefferson and one in Monroe. There were no new cases reported in Van Buren County.
The state reported 74 active cases of COVID-19 in Wapello County, 41 in Monroe, 32 in Davis, 29 in Jefferson, 23 in Appanoose and 15 in Van Buren.
In Iowa, there are 19,715 active cases of the disease.
The top-six counties in terms of growth Monday were Woodbury (53), Dubuque (30), Linn (25), Polk (24), Johnson (15) and Sioux (15).
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.