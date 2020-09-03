OTTUMWA — Nearly 100 students are now under quarantine in the Ottumwa School District, and two students have tested positive this school year.
One of the positive cases among students was previously announced by the district at the high school, where 34 students are quarantined.
The district on Thursday announced a new student has tested positive at Evans Middle School. There are now 48 students and three teachers under quarantine there.
The district reports eight students under quarantined at Eisenhower Elementary School.
James Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Wilson Elementary and Pickwick Early Childhood Center each have two students under quarantine.
To date, two staff members have tested positive at Douma Elementary, and one other that splits between Pickwick and Eisenhower has tested positive.
Wapello County had seven new cases of the COVID-19 disease reported in the last 24 hours, according to state data. Iowa added 662 cases as of Thursday morning.
The 14-day positivity rate in Wapello County decreased slightly to 12.2% as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Appanoose, Davis and Van Buren counties each had two new cases reported, while Monroe and Jefferson counties each added one on Thursday.
Across the state, there were nine new deaths reported, 502 new recoveries and 5,410 new individuals tested.
The top-four counties in terms of new positive tests reported Thursday morning were Polk (105), Story (100), Johnson (99), and Woodbury (34). Dallas and Plymouth counties each had 22 new cases reported.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.