OTTUMWA — The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of another 99 Iowans in the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning, according to state data.
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health between Wednesday and Thursday showed an increase of 2,245 new cases of the coronavirus statewide. Of those 20 were in Jefferson County and 11 were in Wapello County.
Iowa reported another 99 deaths due to COVID-19, with two of those in Jefferson County and another in Wapello County. The increases the death toll in Wapello County to 86, while the toll in Jefferson has increased to 11.
There were five new cases in Monroe, four in Appanoose and three in Davis.
The statewide positivity rate average for the last two weeks was 15.6%. Davis County leads the Courier’s coverage area, with a rate of 17.9%. In Wapello County, 17.4% of individuals tested have returned positive in the last two weeks. The rate is lowest in Appanoose County, at 13.9%.
In Iowa, hospitalizations were at 863, with 189 patients in an intensive care unit. In the last 24 hours, 124 patients have been admitted into a hospital.
According to the latest available data from Tuesday afternoon, there were 11 hospitalized from Wapello, eight from Appanoose, seven from Jefferson, four from Van Buren, four from Davis, and one from Monroe.