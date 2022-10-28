ELDON — The line from three years ago to now was anything but straight.
When it came to the possibility of a four-day school week, there were folks that dug in their heels against it, and others who were willing to think outside the box and head off any bleeding of staff to larger school districts.
Cardinal Community School District Superintendent Joel Pedersen was in the latter camp, continued to push for it and change attitudes.
So begins perhaps the biggest transformation in the school's history, as the ramping up of a four-day week begins in earnest next week. For 27 of the next 29 Mondays, there will be no school at Cardinal, for either staff professional development days, holiday breaks or simply no school.
No one really knows how everything will play out, but in Pedersen's thinking, it's worth the risk.
"We started this three years ago with other people, and it was hard for people," Pedersen said, recalling the early conversations. "But I think you have to start early with these discussions and have to be open to criticism as a school district.
"And that's hard."
How will Mondays look?
When the school district announced its intention back in the spring to go to a four-day week starting this year, Monday was the selected day because "Friday feels like a day off. Monday feels like a day to be professional and prepare for students."
But if the common thinking is it just means a three-day weekend, that's not necessarily true.
"As my kids have mentioned, it's really nice to have that day for homework. I know a lot of high school students are also taking Indian Hills classes too," said Cardinal induction coach Stephanie Ferrell, whose main role is to work with new teachers. "Mondays could also be having professional learning committee meetings. For students, I know it's really nice for them to have a day off to get some things done for the week, because they know they have a busy schedule."
Junior Skyllar Welch said Monday, from a student standpoint, can be used different ways, not necessarily involving school.
"I know a lot of students work, but it's also trying to fit in some of the college work before coming back to school because we still have extracurriculars and practice on those days," she said. "When you hear that we're going to a four-day week, it's like, 'Yay!' You hear a lot of pros as a student, but when you hear your parents talking to you, you hear more of the negative side."
The pros and cons
Unlike the pandemic, which came out of nowhere and forced families to adjust on the fly to various learning options, Cardinal's announcement of the four-day week marinated with many families when it came to addressing any conflicts.
In other words, there was time to make adjustments so it wouldn't put a strain on them.
"There was a survey sent out, and really that was only a semi-concern, but not as large as they thought it might be," Ferrell said of the day-off issues with families, namely child care. "I know that a lot of different stakeholders, like churches, the YMCA, they've tried to work with our district to provide extra (child care). The Agency Community Church I'm pretty sure set up a camp or day care on those Mondays."
Mental health was also cited as one of the perks to a four-day week, mainly by giving both staff and students an opportunity to recharge before beginning the week.
"That's a very big thing right now," Welch said. "It's good to have that day, especially for like doctor's appointments and stuff like that."
"We tend to see a lot more to see a lot more challenges with students with mental health and struggles with that," Pedersen said. "My hope is that maybe having some of those days to recharge would help with that."
Ferrell agreed, saying Monday can be used in many ways.
"I'm not in a classroom anymore, but I know by Friday, I was just kind of mentally done by that point and needed to go home," Ferrell said. "But I would end up coming back out on Saturday or Sunday to prepare for my week. So now, maybe you can enjoy your weekend, and if you need that time, you can come in on Monday and maybe stay later to get prepared."
Welch said nothing has felt different yet, even though the school days have gotten longer by about 20 to 25 minutes per day to accommodate for the day off.
"It's not necessarily that they feel longer, but you kind of get an angsty feeling. You want the day to end, but you don't want it to end," she said. "You want that three-day weekend to come."
Why the move to a four-day week?
The school district wasn't looking to join a small list of schools in Iowa to switch to a four-day schedule, but it has. Cardinal is just the fourth school — behind Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell and WACO — to institute the four-day model.
Mostly, the move was to try to retain teachers and staff by offering a perk to working at Cardinal, or at least make them think twice before leaving.
"In a rural school district, you have challenges of recruiting and retaining people, and I was looking at data from colleges, and there were graduating 25% fewer teachers, on top of who was retiring," Pedersen said. "There was a time when you could lose somebody and there's another 30 people ready to come in.
"But there's no one on the bench," he said. "So you have to be willing to talk about creative ways to get people to come and stay, because it's a sheer people issue now."
When Pedersen first approached his school board a few years ago about taking a look at a switch, he was met with some resistance, but he never felt he was ignored.
"I was comfortable with change, but there were a lot of people that were like, 'You're moving way too fast for us,'" he said. "They wanted to know how this would impact our enrollment. We have a ton of families that are choosing Cardinal and we don't want to change that trajectory. But sometimes you have to introduce something and put it up on the shelf. It doesn't mean it was a bad idea."
Over time, however, attitudes changed.
"Last fall, the board actually approached me and said, 'Joel, we think we need to bring this up again,'" Pedersen said. "I told them I was willing to, but I was still kind of healing from some of those bruises from three years ago. I think the pandemic changed a lot of minds and people were ready. We did a lot of surveys, and we found there wasn't a ton of pushback."
Cardinal's position has become a popular one. Pedersen said he fields "five to seven" exchanges per week from schools, large and small, with administrators considering a four-day week in their districts.
"I think you really have to start with your staff and parents, talking to them about what it looks like, what the schedule looks like," he said. "But at the end of the day, you also have to have a school board open to putting themselves out there a little bit because at the end of the day, they ultimately make the final decision.
"That's a tough vote to take."
'There's no going back'
While many in the Cardinal community were uncomfortable a few years ago with the potential of moving to a four-day week, many of those concerns were about what day of the week it would be.
"Most districts that go to a four-day week talk about day care because once you move to it, it doesn't become as big of an option," Pedersen said. "And most places are also very clear that once you move to a four-day week, the parents do not want to go back.
"If you ask people do they want to go back to a regular schedule, it's almost universally 'No.' So that's what going to be interesting as we go through this next year."
Pedersen said the four-day week is one of the best options the school district has to keep its staff. No one had to take a pay cut to make it happen, which was a fear when the district decided to embark on the path.
Even Ferrell was unsure how she felt about it three years ago.
"Here I was an employee, a parent and all that," she said. "This last go-round, I was 100% yes from the get-go.
"I wanted it just because I knew after being in the position I am now and working with teachers more, I see they need that more than ever."
