OTTUMWA — It sounded and read like the end credits to a movie.
But, for a majority of city leadership, that's what it was — the end, at least for now.
The final Ottumwa City Council meeting of 2021 — as well as the final one for three city council members and retiring mayor Tom Lazio — offered both reflection and optimism. There was banter about an ugly sport jacket, but also the challenges awaiting a new council starting next month.
In the end, it boiled down essentially to two rhetorical questions offered as advice by Lazio during a 12 1/2-epilogue under item "J" on the council's agenda.
"Remember, is it good for the city?" he asked. "And it will improve the lives of the majority of citizens?"
Lazio, who served three terms as mayor, also reflected on his time as the city's leader, and praised several under-the-radar staff members in various departments who make the city run as smoothly as possible.
"It's really been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Ottumwa," he said. "And I think most of us would agree it's been a great opportunity, although there have been challenges from time to time.
"This particular council has been a great council to work with. They've always done their homework, and I think have seriously tried to do what's in the best interest of the city."
Council member Marc Roe, who stands to become the longest-serving current council member, having been elected all of six years ago, praised Lazio's leadership, commended his departing council colleagues and got in one last jovial barb at Meyers, whom he has had a few arguments with over the years.
"I'm really going to miss the banter back and forth with you and making fun of your coat, and telling you you're wrong all the time," Roe said to laughter in council chambers. "But councilman Meyers was one of the people, when I decided to run, that helped me out and gave me a lot of advice.
"It's been a pleasure working with everyone up here," he added. "Councilwoman (Holly) Berg is honestly one of the hardest-working people I know and one of the most intelligent people I've met in my life. The same goes for councilman (Matt) Dalbey."
But Roe reserved his most heartfelt words for the mayor.
"I think you have been an excellent representative for the City of Ottumwa. You have done so much more than what is expected of the mayor's position for the city," he said. "I hope I can speak for a lot of the citizens when I thank you for your service, because you have done so much for the community and been an excellent spokesperson for the city."
Lazio implored the new mayor and council members — Rick Johnson, Cara Galloway, Doug McAntire and Russ Hull — to work with city staff on issues and seek out information, accept results of outcomes they may disagree with, but also have a little fun as well. All four were sworn in before the meeting.
"As a council, you set the policy and programs for the entire city," Lazio said. "The department heads are here to give you the information and background to help you make an informed decision that's good for the city.
"The budget is already in the process for this coming fiscal year, so there is a disadvantage, but I think you'll find it to be a good learning experience and you'll have fun doing it. Fund accounting is different than the family checkbook. You can't co-mingle some of the things you might do at home."
The newest council member, Sandra Pope, who also was elected in November but was the highest vote-getter and took over an appointed seat to go along with her four-year term, reflected on both the present and the future.
"I appreciate each and every one of your for welcoming me in in the fall, and it's been nothing but great things," she told the current council. "I just want you guys to know that you're passing the baton to some great people.
"We will continue to do great things here in this community."