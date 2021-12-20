OTTUMWA — As with any noteworthy project that requires coordination, organization and cooperation, one has to start somewhere.
That "somewhere" when it comes to Ottumwa's housing shortage is in the form of the 89-page 2021 Housing Plan.
The plan was unveiled Monday during a public presentation at Bridge View Center, and many major players in the community — Ottumwa Community School District officials, City of Ottumwa staff, lenders, contractors, landlords, etc. — were on hand to get a view of the plan, which discusses Ottumwa's current situation, as well as potential solutions in the long run to improve the city's housing stock.
The plan was a coordinated effort between the city, the Ottumwa Regional Legacy Foundation as well as RDG Planning and Design, which compiled statistics and survey data to create the plan and strategies based on the numbers.
"Thirty-two," Legacy CEO Kelly Genners told the crowd in the meeting room. "That's how many single-family homes have been built in the Ottumwa city limits in the last decade. Two-thirds of the housing stock was built before 1960.
"Ottumwa has its fair share of housing challenges," she said. "One of the reasons we're here is to start a conversation on how we, as a community, can come together to mitigate these challenges."
Several possible solutions are included in the plan, from tax incentives for developers to the use of land suitable for residential development, and several examples were given for other communities that had adopted particular strategies.
However, maybe the most important of the strategies are neighbors working together at the grassroots level to effect change.
"We're firm believers in a targeted approach when we talk about rehabilitation targets, neighborhood conservation targets to really create momentum in an area," said Charlie Cowell, an urban planner at RDG. "And there are sites in Ottumwa that are ripe for redevelopment opportunities."
Some of those included are near James, Wilson and Horace Mann elementary schools. Homes near schools tend to be popular with families, and only a minimal amount of attention would be required to rehabilitate those areas. However, letting them lapse could also create issues are "the are the next wave of the housing stock to reach 50 to 60-plus years old," the plan says.
Ottumwa not only has a single-family housing shortage, but older homes, which make up a majority of the residences in the city, are valued less than in peer communities.
During the presentation, groups of people discussed the issue from several different perspectives.
"I've got some contractors here, and we've been talking about how to mitigate risks," said Andy Maw of Legacy. "I think working with the city and other partners to kind of create a one stop shop so they can know what incentives are out there, and they don't have to go four different places to find out. They can see how it's going to benefit financially, and mitigate that risk so they can build the properties we need."
Others discussed possibly partnering with Ottumwa Job Corps or a halfway house to rehabilitate placarded homes, creating "lower and affordable housing."
Other attendees discussed the importance of education for the community regarding both financing and programs that are available not only for homebuyers, but also for revitalization purposes.
Jill Budde from Indian Hills Community College stressed the need to expand partnerships to give students opportunities to become employees.
"Beyond just construction, we need plumbers and electricians and everybody else," she said.
There are a lot of facts and figures in the plan, but also windows of hope if Ottumwa is to become a destination for employers and those who seek home ownership.
"Housing is one of the four components of issues facing the city. This is something that's on the forefront, and it's just the beginning," Ottumwa city administrator Philip Rath said. "This is an 'everyone' issue."