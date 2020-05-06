The Ottumwa Courier is currently celebrating its 172nd year of publication. Throughout our history the newspaper’s mission has been to serve the community with accurate and timely local journalism, which we remain focused on today.
During times of crisis, such as we are in now with the COVID-19 health emergency, readers turn to reliable and trusted sources, and the Ottumwa Courier’s online audience is at a record high as an essential local public service.
However, the sudden and drastic impact of the virus has created new challenges for a newspaper industry already under duress. The majority of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time. As a result, we have made some hard decisions to preserve our sustainability now and in the future.
The Ottumwa Courier is shifting to publish three days a week — on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. We will no longer publish the Wednesday and Friday editions of the paper. There will be no Wednesday edition beginning May 13. There won’t be a Friday paper beginning May 15.
Our printing schedule is changing. Our commitment to covering the Ottumwa community is not. As a newspaper subscriber with unlimited access to our digital channels, you can still keep up with breaking local news, features and sports content on Wednesday and Friday by going to our website at www.ottumwacourier.com.
We will also produce an electronic replica of the Wednesday and Friday papers on our E-Paper digital platform. It is accessible to newspaper subscribers via the website.
The E-Paper has special advantages. You can enlarge the type as big as you want for easier reading; stories and photos can be shared and emailed at the press of a button; puzzles and coupons can be printed out, and the E-Paper is available wherever you go, whenever you want, on a computer, tablet or mobile phone.
If you need help to activate your website access and E-Paper account, please contact our customer service department at 641-684-4611 and a representative will get you set up. Or you can do it directly at www.ottumwacourier.com/subscriptions.
If you are not a subscriber to the Ottumwa Courier, please consider becoming one to support our local journalism. Contact us at the number listed above.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. Yet Ottumwa remains a remarkable community with people who truly care about one another. They embody the same spirit that drives us to inform you online every day about local news that matters.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. That support matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our changes, please contact me at rgutierrez@cnhi.com or 563-242-7101, Ext. 142.
We pray everybody stays well, stays safe and stays strong.
Publisher Ron Gutierrez