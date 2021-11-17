OTTUMWA — The genuine joy from the other four Ottumwa City Council members and city staff was the first clue something special was taking place. The 11-second round of applause for Sandra Pope was the second clue.
Indeed, history was made Tuesday inside council chambers at City Hall.
For the first time in the 170-year history of the council, Pope, who is Black, was sworn in as the first person of color to serve Ottumwa's citizens. In front of family members and a crowded gallery for other items on the agenda, Pope took her oath of office from Judge Kirk Daily and filled out the necessary paperwork to begin a four-year term.
With that, a new chapter in the city's story began.
"This is a historic evening from the City of Ottumwa," mayor Tom Lazio said shortly after Pope was sworn in. "We're happy to have Sandra and her family here to celebrate this and enjoy this moment."
Pope, a former educator who made affordable child care and adult care a major pillar of her campaign, was able to be seated because she received the most votes in the city-school election, and the seat had previously been appointed. In the span of three months, the seat went from Skip Stevens to Mayor-elect Rick Johnson to Pope.
Yet, it wouldn't have been possible had Pope not sneaked in her nomination papers minutes before the filing deadline Aug. 26. Momentum for Pope's campaign led to her receiving the second-most votes in the primary, and then 1,759 votes in the city-school election to best the field by over 200 votes.
In other business:
• The council approved the purchase of an apparatus for the fire department at a cost of over $1 million, which came in under the budgeted $1.5 million that was approved in September. Fire chief Tony Miller said the city will save about $500,000 by not buying it next year, when prices were expected to increase, but also be going through a procurement process to help lower the cost.
The apparatus will replace a 25-year-old truck and aerial, of which the aerial has been taken out of commission because of corrosion.
• The council voted to increase fees at the Ottumwa Park campground to $20 per night for both tents and RVs, allowing the city to bring in just under $10,000 in additional revenue. The rates were last changed in 2019.