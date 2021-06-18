OTTUMWA — President Joe Biden may have just signed Juneteenth as a federal holiday on Thursday, but planning for Ottumwa’s celebration of the day has been going on for some time.
It was not lost on Rachelle Chase, a member of the celebration’s steering committee and member of Ottumwans for Racial Justice. “I think it’s a happy coincidence that this is Ottumwa’s first Juneteenth celebration as a community just as it becomes a national holiday,” she said.
While organizations such as Second Baptist Church, one of the organizations participating in Saturday’s celebration, have had their own celebrations, Chase said she believes this is the first time Ottumwa has celebrated as a community and said the creation of the federal holiday at the same time is pretty special.
“I think it’s a great symbolic event to have because Juneteenth is definitely a significant day in history,” Chase said. However, she feels there’s more work that needs to be done.
"I am glad Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, but the irony of it being approved as a federal holiday while projects like the 1619 Project that teach about slavery and its impact today is being banned" is not lost on me, she said. "It is a step in the right direction, a direction that I hope will lead to everyone not only learning the real history of slavery but also about the achievements and contributions African-Americans have made to every aspect of this country and continue to make today."
Saturday’s event features some of that history.
“What’s fun about this is there will be some interactive performances,” she said, including participants from the audience reading some of the sentiment of Juneteenth and slavery from cards, walking people through it. “It’s short snippets of history interwoven with music and performances,” she added.
Pastor Diane Koger of Second Baptist Church will lead a prayer of protection and guidance as part of Saturday’s performances. Members of the church will also sing and are one of the event’s vendors, serving up what Chase described as soul food: grilled and barbecue chicken, potato salad, spaghetti, baked beans, dinner rolls, homemade peach pound cake, homemade lemonade and more. Chase said the church’s performance demonstrates “the fact that religion and spirituality kept the enslaved strengthened and connected.”
The event opens at 2 p.m. in the Sculpture Park at Bridge View Center and will feature words from Mayor Tom Lazio as well as the signing of a Juneteenth mayoral proclamation. At 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., the stage will feature a performance of “Juneteenth: Why We Sing.” Additional performances will run from 2-3 p.m. and 4-5 p.m.
Additional vendors include Baby Gott Bath handmade bath products by Holly Gott, samples from Red Sea Eritrean and Ethiopian Restaurant, Polar Xpress with frozen yogurt, Chef Thomas of Appanoose Rapids, and Ottumwans for Racial Justice, which will have signup sheets available for people who want to become involved in the group.
Chase will also have her books “Lost Buxton” and “Creating the Black Utopia of Buxton, Iowa” for sale, and Koger will also be selling her book, “A Clergywoman Standing Alone.”
The day will also be filled with face painting and family activities.
“We’re thankful that the American Gothic Performing Arts Festival included this first Juneteenth celebration in their event, and we’re really excited about Juneteenth becoming an annual celebration in Ottumwa,” Chase said. “We want everybody to attend. We’re hoping this is a community event and people of all races will come celebrate Juneteenth. It’s not just Black history; it’s our history as a country.”