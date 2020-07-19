ELDON — Cardinal Community School District Superintendent Joel Pedersen seemed to have three fairly robust "return to learn" plans ready to present to his school board.
Then came Friday, when at least one of those could put into jeopardy.
Like many other schools, Cardinal has plans for face-to-face, a hybrid learning option combining face-to-face and virtual learning, and a strictly online learning plan.
"Friday didn't change a lot for us, but I think the surprising thing was that we no longer have a broad reach to determine locally what we wanted to do," said Pedersen, who plans to address the school board Monday with the proposals. "We were still planning on coming back in person, but also to offer options if there was a concern."
On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation stating that all schools would open as usual, and that no more than 50 percent of curriculum could be offered online. Anything more than 50 percent would have to receive permission from the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Department of Public Health or, if parents felt online was best for their families, that option is available.
"As I see it right now, I think you're going to see a lot of people rethink the hybrid version, and either go fully face-to-face or fully online," Pedersen said. "We have to be prepared for both. We have to strengthen our online option by getting quality curriculum uploaded now, so that we're not two or three weeks from school and scrambling to do it."
Pedersen's main worry is that schools that go to an online-only option, which parents could decide is best to protect their children from potential exposure to COVID-19, won't be fully funded.
"If that happens, there will be mass chaos," he said. "If we can't have it fully funded for each student, then we're going to have to find that money from property taxes. That's not the best thing to do."
Pedersen's hope is the school board takes some actions Monday, but said it could be "a la carte" in a sense that maybe everything will not be agreed to. He sees two problem areas that could be difficult to resolve.
"I think the big question mark is facial coverings," he said. "It's become kind of political and people in conservative areas might not want them. I think the other issue is busing. There's no way to social distance on a bus."
Pedersen believes his plans are sound but is disappointed about what happened Friday.
"The frustrating part is that I wish what (Reynolds) said was said back in June," he said. "There really haven't been any breaks for us, and that's not good for anyone's mental health.
"I don't think there is an administrator anywhere who knows what is going to happen," he said. "But I also need to get something out to my parents. You can be well-prepared and still just not know."