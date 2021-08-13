OTTUMWA — Numbers from the 2020 Census show Wapello County is about 188 citizens smaller, but diversity grew substantially particularly among Hispanics in the last 10 years.

Demographic numbers released Thursday from the Census Bureau showed that there 3,862 less white people counted in Wapello County in 2020 than there were in 2010. However, the county’s minority populations surged in the county.

Wapello County diversity numbers

Source: Census Bureau

2020 Change
Total population 35,437 -188
Hispanic 4,332 +1,098
White 27,295 -3,862
Black, non-hispanic 1,443 +996
American Indian 66 -24
Asian 622 +372
Pacific Islander 518 +475
Other, non-hispanic 88 +79
Two-plus, non-hispanic 1,073 +678
Voting age population 26,940 -566

In Wapello County, there were 1,098 more identifying as Hispanic, and increases in nearly every other race field were reported. The number of Black citizens increased by 996 from 2010, the number of Pacific Islanders increased by 475, and the number of Asians by 372.

The Census aims to capture the population as of April 1, 2020. The constitutionally required process occurs once a decade and impacts everything from government representation to federal grant funding.

The white population in America declined for the first time on record, and the change in demographics seen in Wapello County coincided with similar diversity growth in both Iowa and the country.

America saw only a 7.4% growth in population since 2010. The Hispanic population grew by almost 25% in that span. Most other population segments for race grew by single-digit percentages.

In Wapello County, white people now make up about 77% of the county’s population. A decade ago, white people were about 87% of the population in Wapello County.

Hispanics are the largest segment of the minority population in the county, with about a 12% share.

Only one Courier-area county saw population growth, with the Census reporting that there are 357 more citizens in Davis County than a year ago. Jefferson County lost 1,180 citizens, the biggest loss in the area.

The number of children grew in Wapello and Davis counties but declined across other areas. Adults make up a larger percentage of the population nationwide than they did a decade ago.

Most of the area cities saw either stability or declines in population. The biggest citizen drop was in Eldon, with 144 fewer people counted from 2010 to 2020. Centerville saw a drop of 116, Mystic fell 103, Farmington 85 and Birmingham 81.

Ottumwa grew the largest of area cities in population by 506, while Bloomfield added 42.

Out of 1,028 cities in Iowa, about two-thirds saw a population drop from 2010 to 2020.

Ankeny was the state’s highest gainer, adding more than 22,000 citizens. West Des Moines grew by about 12,000.

City and county populations

Change is from 2010 to 2020.

Source: Census Bureau

2020 Change
Appanoose 12,317 -570
-Centerville 5412 -116
-Cincinnati 290 -67
-Exline 160 0
-Moravia 637 -28
-Moulton 607 +2
-Mystic 322 -103
-Numa 68 -24
-Plano 59 -11
-Rathbun 43 -46
-Udell 28 -19
-Unionville, Iowa 75 -27
Davis 9,110 +357
-Bloomfield 2682 +42
-Drakesville 164 -20
-Floris 116 -22
-Pulaski 264 +4
Jefferson 15,663 -1,180
-Batavia 430 -69
-Coppock 36 -11
-Fairfield 9416 -48
-Libertyville 274 -41
-Lockridge 244 -24
-Maharishi Vedic City 277 +18
-Packwood 183 -21
-Pleasant Plain 84 -9
Monroe 7,577 -393
-Albia 3721 -45
-Lovilia 472 -66
-Melrose 110 -2
Van Buren 7,203 -367
-Birmingham 367 -81
-Bonaparte 359 -74
-Cantrill 224 +2
-Farmington 579 -85
-Keosauqua 936 -70
-Milton 380 -63
-Stockport 272 -24
Wapello 35,437 -188
-Agency 620 -18
-Blakesburg 274 -22
-Chillicothe 76 -21
-Eddyville 970 -54
-Eldon 783 -144
-Kirkville 157 -10
-Ottumwa 25,529 +506

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.

Kyle Ocker is a Centerville native and award-winning multimedia journalist. Kyle is currently the president of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council and vice president of the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association.

