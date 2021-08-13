OTTUMWA — Numbers from the 2020 Census show Wapello County is about 188 citizens smaller, but diversity grew substantially particularly among Hispanics in the last 10 years.
Demographic numbers released Thursday from the Census Bureau showed that there 3,862 less white people counted in Wapello County in 2020 than there were in 2010. However, the county’s minority populations surged in the county.
Wapello County diversity numbers
|2020
|Change
|Total population
|35,437
|-188
|Hispanic
|4,332
|+1,098
|White
|27,295
|-3,862
|Black, non-hispanic
|1,443
|+996
|American Indian
|66
|-24
|Asian
|622
|+372
|Pacific Islander
|518
|+475
|Other, non-hispanic
|88
|+79
|Two-plus, non-hispanic
|1,073
|+678
|Voting age population
|26,940
|-566
In Wapello County, there were 1,098 more identifying as Hispanic, and increases in nearly every other race field were reported. The number of Black citizens increased by 996 from 2010, the number of Pacific Islanders increased by 475, and the number of Asians by 372.
The Census aims to capture the population as of April 1, 2020. The constitutionally required process occurs once a decade and impacts everything from government representation to federal grant funding.
The white population in America declined for the first time on record, and the change in demographics seen in Wapello County coincided with similar diversity growth in both Iowa and the country.
America saw only a 7.4% growth in population since 2010. The Hispanic population grew by almost 25% in that span. Most other population segments for race grew by single-digit percentages.
In Wapello County, white people now make up about 77% of the county’s population. A decade ago, white people were about 87% of the population in Wapello County.
Hispanics are the largest segment of the minority population in the county, with about a 12% share.
Only one Courier-area county saw population growth, with the Census reporting that there are 357 more citizens in Davis County than a year ago. Jefferson County lost 1,180 citizens, the biggest loss in the area.
The number of children grew in Wapello and Davis counties but declined across other areas. Adults make up a larger percentage of the population nationwide than they did a decade ago.
Most of the area cities saw either stability or declines in population. The biggest citizen drop was in Eldon, with 144 fewer people counted from 2010 to 2020. Centerville saw a drop of 116, Mystic fell 103, Farmington 85 and Birmingham 81.
Ottumwa grew the largest of area cities in population by 506, while Bloomfield added 42.
Out of 1,028 cities in Iowa, about two-thirds saw a population drop from 2010 to 2020.
Ankeny was the state’s highest gainer, adding more than 22,000 citizens. West Des Moines grew by about 12,000.
City and county populations
|2020
|Change
|Appanoose
|12,317
|-570
|-Centerville
|5412
|-116
|-Cincinnati
|290
|-67
|-Exline
|160
|0
|-Moravia
|637
|-28
|-Moulton
|607
|+2
|-Mystic
|322
|-103
|-Numa
|68
|-24
|-Plano
|59
|-11
|-Rathbun
|43
|-46
|-Udell
|28
|-19
|-Unionville, Iowa
|75
|-27
|Davis
|9,110
|+357
|-Bloomfield
|2682
|+42
|-Drakesville
|164
|-20
|-Floris
|116
|-22
|-Pulaski
|264
|+4
|Jefferson
|15,663
|-1,180
|-Batavia
|430
|-69
|-Coppock
|36
|-11
|-Fairfield
|9416
|-48
|-Libertyville
|274
|-41
|-Lockridge
|244
|-24
|-Maharishi Vedic City
|277
|+18
|-Packwood
|183
|-21
|-Pleasant Plain
|84
|-9
|Monroe
|7,577
|-393
|-Albia
|3721
|-45
|-Lovilia
|472
|-66
|-Melrose
|110
|-2
|Van Buren
|7,203
|-367
|-Birmingham
|367
|-81
|-Bonaparte
|359
|-74
|-Cantrill
|224
|+2
|-Farmington
|579
|-85
|-Keosauqua
|936
|-70
|-Milton
|380
|-63
|-Stockport
|272
|-24
|Wapello
|35,437
|-188
|-Agency
|620
|-18
|-Blakesburg
|274
|-22
|-Chillicothe
|76
|-21
|-Eddyville
|970
|-54
|-Eldon
|783
|-144
|-Kirkville
|157
|-10
|-Ottumwa
|25,529
|+506