OTTUMWA — The saying "we're in this together" sprung to life during the early stages of the pandemic.
It continues to this day, in the form of addressing an EMS crisis.
The lack of EMTs and paramedics is not a southeast Iowa problem, but a nationwide issue. However, it has caused Ottumwa Regional Health Center and its partners to change how they do things, while continuing to ponder how to make the service more robust in the near and long term.
"I don't think this is unique to health care. I think we're seeing individuals not show a real significant interest in public service," ORHC CEO William Kiefer said in an interview Wednesday. "We're fine right now. I don't think there's a threat to our emergency medical services at this point."
The hospital, and other local officials, released a letter about changes that are underway to local EMS. The hospital has partnered with the City of Ottumwa and Wapello County on ambulance service since 1981, but now the service is being converted from full-time Authorized Advanced Life Support service to Conditional ALS. Those needing ambulance assistance will not notice a change, officials said.
The changes were first approved Jan. 12. The letter claims "there will be no impact on the 24/7 availability of emergency medical services or affect response times."
ALS service guaranteed a certified paramedic would be on every first ambulance call; conditional ALS now means a certified paramedic will be on call "whenever they can." The change "allows us to better allocate our EMS resources to safely serve our communities and meet our patients' needs, while addressing the realities of the current job market," the letter said.
"We continue to run paramedics and we continue to have great response times," Kiefer said. "And I think we're exceeding expectations when it comes to arrival at individuals' homes.
"I think in many ways, that change is a regulatory change on the backside. We're still going to do our level best to have a paramedic on every single run," he said.
ORHC employs 22 paramedics and 18 EMTs, and operates at least two of its three ambulances 24/7 close to 90% of the time.
County supervisor Brian Morgan said the situation in neighboring Jefferson County, where an entire ambulance department resigned following the firing of its leader, has served as a wake-up call on how Wapello County addresses its EMS needs. Jefferson County Health Center contracts with CARE Ambulance of Iowa City for its ambulance service.
"That is definitely something we don't want to deal with," he said during Tuesday's board of supervisors meeting. "We're doing our best to try to work with Ottumwa Regional to ensure there is EMS at some level for the people in Ottumwa and Wapello County.
"As we go on, there are definitely things we're going to have to really look at, because none of us sees the problem getting better."
In 2021, the Iowa Legislature approved a bill that made EMS an essential service for counties, which means counties could levy property taxes for the service. However, Morgan said the lead time for that is at least a year, given that any levy would have to be decided at the ballot box, and education would have to be conducted so residents are aware of what they'd be paying for, as well as waiting for revenues to the service to arrive.
"You can't just say, 'Hey, we're going to create this special levy to fund ambulance service,'" he said.
The Ottumwa Fire Department also responds to medical calls, and one long-term option could be to move that service entirely to the department, which is already understaffed and has struggled with overtime.
"Obviously, the fire department has some individuals already there. So does it make sense to maybe transfer that service there?" Kiefer asked hypothetically. "Many cities run their ambulances out of their firehouses, and so you'll see a firehouse that has a couple ambulances and a couple fire trucks in the bays. But I don't know what the appetite is for that at this point, and we wouldn't try to force anything to happen.
"We're here to collaborate with our city and county leaders, and see what's best for the long-term viability of emergency services."
EMS issues are two-fold — not enough paramedics and EMTs, and the costs of operating an ambulance service. Most of the revenue from having the service comes from hospital-to-hospital transfers, and mostly, ambulance services run at a loss because of the low reimbursement from patients on Medicare or Medicaid.
"The reimbursement is totally out of our control," Kiefer said. "A community like ours has a very high percentage of Medicare and Medicaid individuals, so we operate on a razor-thin margin. So if we're doing more 911 calls where we're basically breaking even, and we're not having the opportunity to run the transport calls, then that means potentially we're operating at a loss, which we have been for years."
Supervisor Bryan Ziegler, a member of the county's rural fire department, which is all volunteer, said more can be done to support the endeavor locally.
"I think in the short term, we can support our local fire departments to the point they could own and operate an ambulance," he said. "We can also support the emergency medical association locally. It's been a little underfunded, and not enough attention paid to it, in my opinion. We can use them as a way of training emergency responders.
"I think we can use volunteers in those areas, as long as we support them correctly. Sometimes I don't think we support volunteers as we should."
Even if EMS is struggling now, it doesn't have to be that way, Kiefer said. He said there's a career path for those who want it.
"We've received candidates from different places, certainly through community colleges that have EMT programs and paramedic programs, but also from the military," he said. "People go in, become medics and they come out into the private sector and they want a career.
"What we've done well in the last five to 10 years is now there are paramedic-to-registered nurse programs, where you can start as an EMT, move to paramedic and bridge that to become an RN," Kiefer said. "That's a career progression there, and I think that's something we need. I think that's where the recruitment opportunity is. There really are a lot of opportunities, but we just have to communicate to folks and how them."
